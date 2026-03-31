Text Analysis Software Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035: Business Intelligence Systems Integration Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Text Analysis Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The text analysis software market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $5.82 billion in 2025 to an expected $7.02 billion in 2026, marking a robust CAGR of 20.6%. This surge can be linked to the burgeoning generation of digital content, increased reliance on customer feedback analytics, and the incorporation of social media monitoring tools. The evolution continues with predictions of achieving $13.31 billion by 2030, at a steady CAGR of 17.3%, driven by burgeoning demand for predictive analytics, AI-driven decision tools, automated compliance monitoring, and advanced integrations with enterprise data lakes.

A key catalyst for growth in this sector is the widespread adoption of social media platforms, driven by factors like cultural trends, mobile accessibility, and enhanced brand promotion. Social media's role in facilitating the extraction of valuable insights from user-generated content between brands and users propels the text analysis software market forward. A report by We Are Social Ltd highlighted a 5.6% increase in social media identities in 2023, correlating with the market's expansion.

Leading firms are investing heavily in AI-enabled solutions, enabling intricate AI workflows across multiple environments. For instance, OpenText Corporation, in October 2023, launched Aviator in its Cloud Editions 23.4, harnessing AI for comprehensive text data analysis. This platform excels in sentiment analysis, topic detection, semantic clustering, and multilingual processing, among other features.

In February 2023, Quantexa acquired AYLIEN, integrating advanced NLP technology into its Decision Intelligence Platform, enhancing its analytical offerings. As market dynamics evolve, companies like Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation lead the charge in innovation and market presence.

Regionally, North America stood out as the largest market in 2025, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, the text analysis software market faces challenges from tariffs impacting operational costs related to cloud infrastructure and large-scale analytics platforms, particularly affecting North America and Europe. These tariffs, while increasing costs, incite innovations in cloud optimization and lightweight solution development.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Text Analysis Software market report include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Corporation)

SAP SE

QSR International Inc

SAS Institute Inc.

Ascribe GmbH

Expert System S.p.A.

KNIME AG

RapidMiner Inc.

Bitext Innovations S.L.

Lexalytics Inc.

AYLIEN Ltd.

Luminoso Technologies Inc.

Clarabridge Inc.

Averbis GmbH

MonkeyLearn Inc.

Sayint.AI

Provalis Research

MeaningCloud LLC

Smartlogic Holdings Limited

Megaputer Intelligence Inc.

Stratifyd Inc.

Angoss Software Corporation

Etuma Oy

indico data solutions Inc.

Keatext Inc.

NetOwl by BAE Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1rzcl

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