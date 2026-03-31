KELA Group Reports Over 100% YoY Growth Driven by Enterprise Demand for Consolidated, AI-Driven Active Cyber Defense

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY and TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – March 31, 2026 – KELA Group , a global leader in Cyber Threat Intelligence and Exposure Management, today announced record growth for its previous fiscal year. As enterprises favor unified exposure management and proactive cyber defense strategies, KELA Group has seen accelerating market adoption, achieving a 101% year-over-year (YoY) growth in bookings and the highest number of 5-star reviews in its Gartner Peer Insights category. These achievements are further reflected in the acceleration of customer acquisition of global brands and tech firms, as well as major deals within the telco and government sectors, significantly expanding growth across all regions: EMEA, APAC, and the US.

This momentum is directly fueled by the escalating volume and speed of AI-powered adversaries. As cybercriminals leverage AI to automate attacks that bypass security controls at unprecedented speed and scale, organizations are rapidly adopting KELA Group’s AI-powered platform to outmaneuver these threats. Security leaders are recognizing that effective defense depends on a unified, proactive cybersecurity approach combining AI-driven automation and remediation, advanced analytics, and intelligence fused from multiple sources across the threat landscape, making reactive security models obsolete.

Another major driver of the company’s growth is the changing global regulatory landscape, which is transforming how enterprises approach cybersecurity. Stringent new laws such as EU DORA, NIS2, HIPAA, and Japan’s Active Cyber Defense (ACD) directives are mandating shifts away from reactive breach response fueling significant demand within the cyber defense tech market to adopt consolidated platforms that provide proactive and continuous threat and risk management.

To meet market demands, KELA Group brings together three specialized, best-in-class entities: KELA (Cyber Threat Intelligence), ULTRARED (External Attack Surface Management & Continuous Threat Exposure Management), and SLING (Third-Party Risk Management). Together, they operate as an intelligence-led unified platform, consolidating proprietary threat and risk intelligence uniquely generated by KELA Group with multiple sources including the dark web, exposed infrastructure, third parties, and adversary networks, with agentic AI capabilities embedded throughout. This gives security teams the attacker's view of their entire digital ecosystem in real time,empowering organizations to identify exposed assets, monitor supply chain vulnerabilities, and stop attacks at their source long before damage is done.

“Enterprises are overwhelmed by noise and disjointed security platforms, which too often delay the detection of real threats,” said Nir Barak, Founder and CSO of KELA Group. “Threat actors are exploiting AI and don’t operate in silos, and enterprise defenses aren’t prepared for this. That’s why we have spent more than a decade building an AI-powered, unified, adversary-centric approach that helps organizations identify and stop attacks before they reach critical assets. Our triple-digit growth and rapid enterprise adoption reflect a clear market shift toward consolidation and the need for a strategic, globally trusted partner to lead it.”