Human Resource (HR) Analytics Software Market to Grow by $2 Billion Globally During 2026-2030 - Generative AI Revolutionizes HR Analytics with Enhanced Decision-Making Tools

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Resource (HR) Analytics Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Human Resource (HR) analytics software market is experiencing significant growth. Projected to expand from $3.69 billion in 2025 to $4.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%, the sector is on track to reach $6.13 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 10.6%. This growth is driven by increased HR digitalization, the rise of cloud HR platforms, and higher adoption of workforce analytics for performance optimization and remote workforce management. AI-powered HR platforms, real-time workforce monitoring, and people analytics tools are key growth factors, alongside predictive retention demand and diversity analytics solutions.

The influx of individuals into the workforce is another catalyst for the HR analytics software market's expansion. Enhanced access to education and skill development is boosting workforce participation rates globally. HR analytics software plays a pivotal role by leveraging data-driven insights to streamline recruitment, match candidates with appropriate roles, and ease transitions into new job environments. A notable instance is the 10% year-over-year increase in the UK employment rate between December 2024 and February 2025.

Key players in the market are integrating advanced technologies to stay competitive. Paychex, Inc., for example, launched HR Analytics Premium Plus in November 2024, which incorporates generative AI capabilities into their Paychex Flex platform. This solution offers features such as employee job matching, compensation benchmarking, and predictive workforce behavior insights. Similarly, Culture Amp's acquisition of Orgnostic in March 2024 signifies a strategic expansion of its HR analytics capabilities, aiming to deliver multi-dimensional insights across the employee lifecycle.

Leading companies in the HR analytics software market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and many others. Notably, North America was the largest regional market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors by understanding market drivers and trends.

Analyze end-user data to gain insights into customer behavior.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness score to gauge market potential.

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The report includes the latest data and an Excel data sheet for easy extraction and analysis, along with an interactive Excel dashboard.

Markets Covered: 1) By Component Type: Software; Services 2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid 3) By Application: Workforce Planning; Performance Management; Compensation Analysis; Training And Development; Diversity And Inclusion Analytics 4) By Industry Vertical: Information Technology; Healthcare; Retail; Manufacturing; Finance; Telecommunications

Subsegments: 1) By Software: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Mobile HR Analytics Software 2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Support, and Maintenance Services

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, UK, USA, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and others.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Includes ratios of market size, growth, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Human Resource (HR) Analytics Software market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Workday Inc.

TriNet Group Inc.

Ultimate Kronos Group Inc.

Infor Inc.

Visma AS

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Paycom Software Inc.

Tableau Software LLC

Ceridian Dayforce

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Deel Inc.

Gusto Inc.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

BambooHR LLC

Rippling Inc.

Visier Inc.

Namely Inc.

Keka Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Synergita Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

One Model Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d365sx

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