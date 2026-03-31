Sleep Analysis Software Market to Nearly Double During 2026-2030, Reaching USD 3.06 Billion - Insights by Software Type, Pricing Model, Distribution Channel, Functionality, End-User and Region

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Analysis Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleep analysis software market is experiencing dynamic growth, expanding from $1.5 billion in 2025 to $1.73 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.4%. This upward trend can be attributed to increased demand for sleep disorder diagnosis, the rise of wearable health devices, the growth of digital healthcare solutions, heightened awareness surrounding sleep health, and the expansion of telemedicine platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $3.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.3%. Key growth drivers include integration with remote patient monitoring systems, the personalization of healthcare solutions, home-based diagnostics, the proliferation of digital wellness platforms, and the adoption of AI-driven healthcare analytics. Prominent trends include AI-enabled sleep pattern detection, wearable device integration, remote monitoring platforms, automated scoring tools, and personalized sleep coaching.

The prevalence of sleep disorders is a significant growth driver for the sleep analysis software market. With rising stress levels contributing to sleep disturbances, the demand for diagnostic and treatment solutions is increasing. A September 2023 RAND Corporation report underscored this by revealing that one-third of adults, around 172 million individuals, experience insomnia symptoms, with 8% suffering from chronic insomnia. This underscores the demand for software that can accurately diagnose conditions such as sleep apnea and insomnia, enabling precise treatment plans.

Industry leaders are innovating with advanced solutions like AI-powered apps for improved sleep disorder diagnosis and management. For example, in January 2025, APNEAL launched an AI-driven app that utilizes smartphone sensors for sleep apnea detection, providing a user-friendly and effective alternative to traditional methods. This app, using smartphone sensors, analyzes data with 90% accuracy, comparable to lab-based polysomnography.

Acquisitions are also reshaping the market landscape. In July 2023, ResMed acquired Somnoware Healthcare Systems Inc., aiming to enhance its digital health ecosystem for better sleep apnea and respiratory condition management. Somnoware is renowned for its innovative sleep analysis software solutions.

Key industry players include Apple Inc., ResMed Inc., Nox Medical Ltd., and others, with North America leading the market as of 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to vast healthcare advancements. Countries such as Australia, China, Germany, and the USA are central to this expansion.

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Markets Covered:

By Software Type: Mobile Applications; Web-Based Applications; Desktop Software

By Pricing Model: Subscription-Based; One-Time Purchase; Freemium Models

By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Retail Sales; Digital Marketplace

By Functionality: Sleep Tracking; Sleep Coaching; Data Analysis And Reporting; Integration With Wearable Devices

By End-User: Healthcare Providers; Individuals; Fitness Enthusiasts; Researchers

Subsegments:

Mobile Applications: Sleep Tracking Apps; Sleep Cycle Monitoring Apps; Smart Alarm Apps

Web-Based Applications: Online Sleep Trackers; Sleep Pattern Analysis Platforms; Virtual Sleep Consultation Services

Desktop Software: Sleep Analysis Software For Professionals; Sleep Disorder Diagnosis Software; Data Analytics Software For Sleep Studies

Countries Covered: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five-year historic and ten-year forecast.

Data: Includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data by country and region, competitor market shares, market segments

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Sleep Analysis Software market report include:

Apple Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Nox Medical Ltd.

BioSerenity SA

Natus Medical Incorporated

Withings S.A.

NeuroCare Group AG

Compumedics Limited

Ozlo Sleep Inc.

SleepScore Labs LLC

Empatica Inc.

EnsoData Inc.

Cidelec S.A.

ActiGraph LLC

SleepOne Inc.

Stowood Scientific Instruments Ltd.

Rise Science Inc.

BioPac Systems Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

HoneyNaps Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vn4d8s

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