VERSA Integrated Solutions Appoints Quintus R. Brown as Chief AI Officer to Lead Next-Generation Digital Transformation

CALVERTON, MD, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSA Integrated Solutions, a leading provider of modernized IT tools, technologies, and processes for the Federal Government, today announced the appointment of Quintus R. Brown as Chief AI Officer. Brown, a seasoned IT executive with a distinguished track record in strategic partnerships and business development, returns to VERSA to spearhead the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy and mission-driven technology initiatives.

In this newly created role, Brown will oversee the integration of advanced AI and machine learning capabilities across VERSA’s solutions portfolio. His focus will be on accelerating modernization, improving mission agility, and mitigating operational risks for VERSA’s Public Sector and Commercial customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Quintus back to the VERSA leadership team in this critical capacity," said Kevin Mitchell, CEO of VERSA Integrated Solutions. "His deep expertise in aligning mission requirements with cutting-edge technology—particularly his recent experience with AI-driven cloud solutions—makes him the ideal leader to take our AI capabilities to the next level."

Brown brings over 25 years of leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he served as a Partner Development Executive at Google Public Sector, where he was responsible for driving growth through strategic partnerships leveraging Google technology, including Gemini for Government. His career also includes senior leadership positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS), GovernmentCIO, and Halfaker & Associates, as well as a previous tenure at VERSA as Senior Vice President of Business Development and at Advanced Resource Technology, Inc (ARTI) as Chief Technology Officer.

"I am honored to rejoin VERSA at such a pivotal moment in the technology landscape," said Brown. "AI is no longer a future concept; it is an undeniable reality that is reshaping how government agencies and commercial organizations achieve their goals. I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver lean, value-driven AI solutions that drive efficiencies across the enterprise and enhance mission outcomes."

Brown holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Southern University. He is a recognized thought leader in the Federal Health IT community, having most recently served as VP of Health IT for AFCEA Bethesda leading their annual Health IT Symposium (HITS).

About VERSA Integrated Solutions, Inc.

VERSA Integrated Solutions is a Calverton, Maryland-based IT services firm dedicated to helping customers reach their full potential through an optimum blend of tools, technologies, and processes. VERSA specializes in accelerating modernization and improving mission agility for government and commercial enterprises.

www.versais.com

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