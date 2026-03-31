KJA Acquires Vinspec Ltd., Expanding Alberta Presence and Strengthening Safety & Consulting Capabilities

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KJA is pleased to announce the acquisition of Vinspec Ltd., a leading Alberta-based elevator and escalator consulting and safety inspection firm. The acquisition strengthens KJA’s presence in Western Canada and reinforces its continued investment in independent, technically rigorous vertical transportation expertise to better serve clients across the country.

Founded in 1993 by Ken Vinge, Vinspec has built a deep reputation for delivering comprehensive elevator and escalator consulting services to building owners, property managers, architects, and all levels of government throughout Alberta and across Canada. As an Authorized Accredited Agency with the Safety Codes Council and a Professional Engineering firm in Alberta, Vinspec performs thousands of in-service safety inspections annually and provides modernization, new construction, due diligence, maintenance auditing, expert witness, and training services.

“Vinspec has earned the trust of clients across Alberta through its technical depth, independence, and unwavering focus on positive results,” said Martin Ouimet, Chief Operating Officer at KJA. “Their expertise meaningfully expands our capabilities in the Alberta market and aligns closely with KJA’s commitment to independent advisory services and technical excellence.” Vinspec’s team of professional engineers, accredited safety codes officers, and experienced elevator professionals brings more than 100 years of combined industry experience. The firm serves a diverse client base including municipal, provincial, and territorial governments, healthcare providers, universities, airports, industrial facilities, refineries, and major residential and commercial property owners.

“Joining KJA represents an exciting next chapter for Vinspec and our clients,” said John Lee, SVP, Consulting. “We share a commitment to independence, technical rigor, and client-first service. Becoming part of KJA allows us to build on our strong foundation in Alberta while offering clients the added resources and national reach of Canada’s leading vertical transportation consulting firm.” This acquisition reflects KJA’s ongoing strategy to invest in top-tier talent, expand regional expertise, and enhance service delivery across Canada.

About KJA

With more than 60 years of experience operating in Canada with headquarters in Toronto, KJA is Canada’s largest and premier provider of vertical transportation consulting and managed services. Serving clients from coast to coast, our team delivers independent, technically rigorous guidance for elevators, escalators, and related systems. We are committed to long-term client outcomes through deep expertise, advanced tools, and a national platform that supports building owners across all of Canada, as part of the broader ATIS organization.

Media Contact:

Rachel Baker

SVP, Marketing and CX

Marketing@kja.com