Progress Software Delivers Sitefinity Generative CMS for AI-Driven Discovery and Conversational Experiences

Sitefinity Generative CMS enables organizations to securely deliver AI-powered search, personalization and conversational experiences at scale—with built-in governance and control

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the latest release of Progress® Sitefinity® Generative CMS. The release enables organizations to operationalize generative AI across websites, portals and digital experiences—supporting AI-powered search, conversational interfaces and personalized content delivery within a governed, enterprise-ready framework.

Following its initial release in late 2025, Sitefinity Generative CMS advances with new capabilities that empower enterprises to turn content-intensive digital properties into trusted, AI-powered discovery and conversational experiences while maintaining control, compliance and brand integrity.

“Many enterprises are experimenting with generative AI but haven’t made the transition to large-scale use in their digital presence for reasons of maturity and governability,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “With this release, the technology is available to make that shift. Sitefinity Generative CMS provides a governed foundation to deliver AI-powered digital experiences—enabling organizations to build discoverable content, deliver hyper-personalized experiences and power conversational interfaces across their digital properties, while maintaining control and brand consistency.”

Sitefinity Generative CMS includes a comprehensive set of AI‑native capabilities designed to accelerate delivery while upholding governance, consistency and trust:

Hyper-Personalization at Scale: Dynamically Generated Experiences (DGE) enable real-time, AI-driven personalization at scale by combining behavioral journey and contextual signals from the Sitefinity Insight Customer Data Platform—tailoring each interaction to the individual user. DGE assembles content dynamically for each experience, while the new Observability Intent Grid allows teams to visualize and audit how AI-driven decisions are made, eliminating “black-box” experiences and allowing teams to understand and govern outcomes.





Dynamically Generated Experiences (DGE) enable real-time, AI-driven personalization at scale by combining behavioral journey and contextual signals from the Sitefinity Insight Customer Data Platform—tailoring each interaction to the individual user. DGE assembles content dynamically for each experience, while the new Observability Intent Grid allows teams to visualize and audit how AI-driven decisions are made, eliminating “black-box” experiences and allowing teams to understand and govern outcomes. AI Agents Embedded in the CMS: New AI agents accelerate production and support consistency across the entire digital experience lifecycle. The Brand Agent protects and reinforces the organization’s voice and provides real‑time guidance to maintain tone, style and brand standards across all content. The SEO Agent analyzes content and meta information to enhance visibility across both traditional (SEO) and generative search experiences (GEO/AEO).





New AI agents accelerate production and support consistency across the entire digital experience lifecycle. The Brand Agent protects and reinforces the organization’s voice and provides real‑time guidance to maintain tone, style and brand standards across all content. The SEO Agent analyzes content and meta information to enhance visibility across both traditional (SEO) and generative search experiences (GEO/AEO). Foundational GEO and AEO Readiness: Sitefinity CMS now enables definition of Schema.org JSON‑LD structured data for all pages and content types, making enterprise content immediately discoverable by crawlers, generative search tools and AI engines. This eliminates the need for schema plugins, while enhancing visibility across emerging AI‑driven discovery platforms.





Sitefinity CMS now enables definition of Schema.org JSON‑LD structured data for all pages and content types, making enterprise content immediately discoverable by crawlers, generative search tools and AI engines. This eliminates the need for schema plugins, while enhancing visibility across emerging AI‑driven discovery platforms. AI-Powered Search and Conversational Experiences: Integrated Progress® Agentic RAG enables AI-driven search, knowledge discovery and conversational experiences across enterprise content within Sitefinity CMS.



“Progress’ vision for AI-driven experiences and agents in Sitefinity Generative CMS is well aligned with the market shifts driven by LLMs,” said Kiril Jovchev, Principal Architect, Siili. “Dynamically adapting content based on user intent, while maintaining governance, brand consistency and control, offers a practical path forward for modern digital platforms. As a Sitefinity AI Innovator Partner of the Year, we see this as a strong foundation for building more relevant and responsive digital experiences where personalization and control work hand in hand in practice.”

All AI capabilities, including Dynamically Generated Experiences, AI agents, structured content definition and native RAG integration, are available in Progress® Sitefinity® Cloud and supported through self‑hosted deployments on versions 15.4+.

To learn more about the latest Sitefinity Generative CMS capabilities, visit: https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com