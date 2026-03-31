Solve High-Mileage Engine Problems without Breaking the Bank

Restore power and performance with Bar’s Leaks High Mileage Engine Repair

 | Source: Bar's Leaks Bar's Leaks

HOLLY, Mich., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern cars, trucks and SUVs are built to last, and Americans are hanging onto them longer than ever. The average age of vehicles in the U.S. hit a new record of 12.8 years in 2025, according to S&P Global Mobility. But as the years — and the miles — add up, components wear out, and engines start to show their age. Oil pressure drops. Compression fades. Oil spots start showing up on the driveway, fuel economy heads south, smoke billows from the exhaust, and ticking or knocking comes from under the hood. Worries about repair bills loom. Fortunately, Bar’s Leaks® High Mileage Engine Repair (p/n 1000) restores engine performance in just one pour.

"Generally, if an older, high-mileage vehicle has one engine problem, an oil leak, for example, it probably has others, since many of the issues stem from the same cause: worn cylinders, rings, bearings or seals," explains Clay Parks, Bar’s Leaks vice president of development. "Most people who own older vehicles don’t want to pay an expensive repair bill or buy a bunch of different additives. That’s why we developed a unique dual action formula. Bar’s Leaks High Mileage Engine Repair is guaranteed to seal and stop oil leaks, restore engine performance and power, and provide ongoing protection."

High Mileage Engine Repair is a proprietary blend of high-tech additives including friction modifiers, stop leaks, stabilizers, viscosity improvers and seal conditioners. It does the work of six products in a single dual-cavity bottle: engine treatment, oil treatment, smoke treatment, engine oil stop leak, oil stabilizer and compression builder. This unique product works with all types of engine oil (conventional, synthetic and high-mileage blends) to:

  • Stop oil leaks
  • Restore lost compression
  • Increase horsepower
  • Reduce engine noise like knocking and ticking
  • Minimize exhaust smoke
  • Prevent future leaks

Bar’s Leaks High Mileage Engine Repair is easy for anyone to use, with no tools or automotive expertise required. Simply pour it into the crankcase during an oil change or anytime the oil is low. Most drivers notice results within two days or 100 miles of driving.

Bar’s Leaks High Mileage Engine Repair is safe to use on gasoline, diesel or turbocharged engines in cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. It is available wherever auto parts are sold. Learn more at barsleaks.com/product/engine-repair-1000/.

America’s best-known brand of stop leaks, Bar’s Leaks has been solving automotive problems since 1947 — longer than any other brand in the category. All Bar’s Leaks products are proudly made in the U.S.A. Based in Holly, Michigan, Bar’s Leaks is ISO 9001 certified.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63b0a42e-61fe-4d47-89ff-d72baa10ef83

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46a61318-adef-407f-be88-496fe770103b

 

            




    

        

            
                Bottle of Bar’s Leaks Engine Treatment over a car engine compartment with callouts to the six fixes it offers

                        

                
            
            
                Dual-cavity bottle labeled Bar’s Leaks High Mileage Engine Treatment

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                High mileage cars
                            
                            
                                Old cars
                            
                            
                                Old trucks
                            
                            
                                Oil leaks
                            
                            
                                Fuel economy
                            
                            
                                Engine problems
                            
                            
                                Exhaust smoke
                            
                            
                                DIY auto repair
                            
                            
                                Engine noise
                            

                



        


    

        
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