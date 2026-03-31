Touch Taiwan 2026: AUO Group Opens a New Chapter in Display Innovation with AUO Display Plus Driving AI and Green Vertical Applications

HSINCHU, Taiwan, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global leader in display technologies and solutions, AUO leverages group‑wide strengths to continuously advance deployment across vertical applications. At Touch Taiwan 2026, under the theme “Reveal the World, Reveal the Future,” the AUO Group will showcase diverse innovations across multiple verticals, with AUO Display Plus (ADP) spearheading the vertical applications showcase.

Meanwhile, AUO subsidiary Yenrich Technology will make its debut at the exhibition, leveraging miniaturized LED technologies for fine-pitch displays and strong system-integration capabilities to enable high-end display applications across multiple verticals. Yenrich further strengthens AUO Group’s portfolio of scenario-based solutions, reinforcing a resilient and comprehensive vertical market ecosystem.

At Touch Taiwan 2026, ADP will unveil a next-generation retail vision built on innovative display technologies and deep vertical-solution expertise. Combining Micro LED technology with AI-enabled applications, ADP will advance interactive experiences with highlighting green and digital innovations that bring sustainable, long-term value to retail environments.

In smart healthcare, ADP will support both Western medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine settings, enhancing surgical imaging and optimizing processes through advanced displays, sensing, and AI-enabled applications to showcase cross-domain enablement.

Smart Retail, Sustainably Upgraded: AecoRetail Solution and Flexible Color ePaper Display Reshape Store Operations and Customer Experience

ADP’s AecoRetail Solution encompasses AecoPost, a full color ePaper solution, and AecoTag, an electronic shelf label (ESL) solution. Built on low power consumption, high efficiency, and centralized management, it transforms how information is delivered and communicated within retail environments, accelerating the transition to paperless, low-carbon operations.

AecoPost leverages ultra-low-power display technology with flexible installation options and a cloud-based content management platform, enabling real-time updates to in-store information and marketing content. Its unplugged, battery-powered design delivers up to six months of continuous operation on a single charge — ideal for retail and commercial spaces where balancing power accessibility with aesthetic appeal is essential.

AecoTag adopts a centralized cloud management architecture, enabling real-time price and promotion updates while effectively reducing labor and operational costs. With its strong system integration capabilities, it can connect seamlessly with retailers’ existing systems to support Retail Media Network (RMN) marketing campaigns and integrate with inventory systems for smarter store operations—further enhancing overall store efficiency.

ADP will debut its flexible color ePaper display at the event, rethinking the boundaries between posters and digital displays. Made with a thin, lightweight yet highly durable material, it can be flexibly curved to fit columns, walls, and other surfaces—enhancing safety while improving space utilization. Featuring color visuals and an ultra-low-power design, it boosts visual appeal and interactivity. The solution is well-suited for large-scale environments such as retail stores and public spaces in commercial buildings, expanding sustainable and design-flexible smart applications.

Advancing Precision Medicine: 3D Microsurgery and AI-Assisted Processes Optimization Expanded Clinical Applications

ADP ranks first globally* in professional medical displays with over 30% market share* and continues to expand its healthcare solutions through strong ecosystem partnerships. At this year’s exhibition, ADP will unveil naked‑eye 3D display technology designed for operating room use, supporting the longest viewing distance in its class. In collaboration with Sunbloom Biotech, ADP is showcasing the 3D Microsurgery Imaging Solution, integrating the MediThinQ SHIYA 3D Microscope with this display technology to address the unique demands of microsurgical environments. Equipped with large‑scale optical bonding technology, the display significantly reduces reflections and ambient‑light interference—freeing surgeons from restrictive head, shoulder, and neck postures while minimizing visual fatigue during extended procedures.

ADP will also debut its first mini LED GPR 3D display, which integrates mini LED and 3D technologies to achieve an exceptional 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. This enables the display to render deeper, more detailed 3D images, helping surgeons identify critical anatomical details with greater precision—ultimately enhancing both the efficiency and safety of microsurgical procedures.

In digital measurement, AUO Health will showcase its AI-enabled TCM Digital Detection Solution covering tongue and pulse analysis. The Tongue Image Capturing System utilizes AI and big data to quickly record and present tongue color and shape, as well as coating color and characteristics (morphology, texture, and moisture level), optimizing clinical efficiency and streamlining workflows. The Pulse Analysis Software visualizes data in real time, helping practitioners clearly explain the measurement results to patients, enhancing transparency and improving doctor-patient communication. Built on the same sensing technology, the Portable Pulse Health System enables a pulse reading in just two minutes. These solutions have been adopted in clinical settings, helping reduce patient waiting times by 30%.

Display Experience Upgrade: LED Solutions Transform Event Build Models

While continuing to deepen smart applications in professional settings, AUO is further extending display value toward immersive experiences and scalable on-site deployments. Through miniaturized LED technologies for fine-pitch displays and system integration, group subsidiary Yenrich delivers end-to-end solutions—from encapsulation/packaging to on-site implementation—enabling high-end display experiences to scale across diverse scenarios.

The LED solutions feature an ultra-fine pixel pitch for crisp visuals at close range. Its adaptive modular design minimizes LED-wall alignment errors and supports flat, 90-degree, and curved configurations. Dynamic-calibration significantly reduces installation and maintenance costs, while flip-chip and common cathode technologies balance performance with energy efficiency. With high resolution, seamless tiling, and strong design flexibility, these display solutions are well-suited for TAA-compliant government facilities and command centers, luxury retail, corporate showrooms, broadcasting, and live stages, and have been adopted at the corporate headquarters of leading companies, as well as in art galleries and museums—demonstrating the solutions’ versatility in creating immersive experiences at different scales.

*Based on market data available to AUO as of the publication date, March 31, 2026 (UTC+08:00).

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ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2025, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 9.04 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

Safe Harbour Notice

AUO Corporation (“AUO” or the “Company”) (TWSE: 2409), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks. In addition, our Annual Report contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

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