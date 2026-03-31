Fengate acquires interest in operational U.S. solar portfolio

Houston, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 50% interest in a 227 MWac portfolio of 12 operating solar projects in the western United States.

The investment is a 50/50 joint-venture with independent power producer, Clearway Energy Inc. (“Clearway” NYSE:CWEN), an existing investment partner of Fengate’s on an operational wind facility.

“This transaction supports our energy transition strategy to acquire core, operating long-term contracted renewable projects for Fengate Infrastructure Yield Fund, and we are proud to partner with Clearway on a second renewables investment,” said Greg Calhoun, Managing Director and Head of Energy Transition at Fengate.

Fengate is managing the investment on behalf of Fengate Infrastructure Yield Fund and its affiliated entities, including an investment by the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than US$7 billion of capital commitments under management. The ﬁrm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid-market greenﬁeld and brownﬁeld infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America’s most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 50 assets. Learn more at www.fengate.com.