Le Mans Ultimate Releases Version 1.3 Update, Introducing Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Duqueine D09 LMP3 Race Car, New Track Layouts, Logitech Trueforce Support and Performance Improvements

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company"), a racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series, today released version 1.3 of Le Mans Ultimate, delivering the final European Le Mans Series Season Pass content pack, significant new track layouts, native Logitech Trueforce and haptic feedback integration, substantial performance optimizations, and continued improvements to online competition systems.

Version 1.3 completes the European Le Mans Series (“ELMS”) Season Pass with the addition of the Duqueine D09, a third-generation LMP3 chassis powered by a twin-turbo V6 from Toyota, and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, host of the 2026 ELMS season opener. Barcelona-Catalunya is one of Europe's most popular racing circuits, featuring a combination of fast sweeping corners, medium-speed sections and a 1 km main straight in its 2025 non-chicane layout, with additional layouts planned for a future update. Both items are included automatically for ELMS Season Pass holders and RaceControl Pro+ subscribers, or available for separate purchase in ELMS Pack 3. With the Duqueine joining the Ligier and Ginetta already in game, LMP3 now offers three distinct chassis options, completing the full ELMS grid.

The update also introduces multiple alternative layouts for existing circuits. Silverstone now features National, International and the Grand Prix layout from the Wing pitlane as featured in the World Endurance Championship (“WEC”). Paul Ricard receives four additional configurations. Grid sizes at Imola, Spa and Portimao have also been expanded to the ELMS 44-car configuration, enabling larger fields in championship and online events.

As a surprise for players, not previously announced, the Genesis GMR-001 LMDh will be available to all users for free in this update – bringing the latest hypercar machinery competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship to players even before the car races at the opening race of the season in Imola in just a few weeks time.

Version 1.3 introduces native Logitech Trueforce support, delivering vibrotactile effects triggered directly from the physics engine alongside traditional force feedback through Logitech's low-latency SDK. This collaboration with Logitech also unlocks two additional benefits for all users: enhanced force feedback effects available in the standard FFB stream for non-Trueforce hardware, and dedicated haptic feedback output for peripheral devices such as bass shakers, configurable through the sound settings menu.

Significant performance work underpins this release, driven in part by ongoing console preparation. The Company has replaced the legacy frontend with a lightweight, game-focused UI middleware that eliminates the requirement for v-sync in mixed gameplay and UI screens and addresses a number of persistent crash sources. Loading times have been reduced by approximately 20%, and a new occlusion culling system for vehicles ensures that non-visible cars are no longer rendered, yielding meaningful frame-rate improvements particularly near pitlane areas.

Additional improvements in Version 1.3 include a fully rewritten broadcast overlay mirroring the 2025 WEC season graphics that can now be remotely updated independent of game builds, Korean language localization to support the Genesis joining the grid, expanded telemetry parameters in the shared memory file for third-party hardware and software, and continued refinement and monitoring of the LiveSteward automated penalty system that is intended to support online gameplay when released. Team endurance race development also continues to advance, with 38-car endurance events having graduated from the test program following a successful 12 Hours of Le Mans community test.

"Version 1.3 is a testament to the momentum behind Le Mans Ultimate as we enter 2026," said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. "Completing the ELMS Season Pass, delivering native Trueforce support, and undertaking significant performance work reflects our commitment to quality and responsiveness to our community. With career mode development progressing toward delivery later this year and our next season pass plans set to be revealed at Le Mans in June, 2026 is shaping up to be our most exciting year yet."

Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.3 is available now on Steam. For the full change log and additional information, visit www.lemansultimate.com.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.3 featuring new cars, updated 2025 content and additional improvements. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, the related conference call and webcast which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements or information in this press release, the related conference call and webcast that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements concerning the momentum behind Le Mans Ultimate as the Company enters 2026, the Company’s commitment to quality and responsiveness to its community, career mode development progressing toward delivery later this year, next season pass plans being revealed at Le Mans in June, 2026 shaping up to be Motorsport Games’ most exciting year yet and building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to continue development of new content and new features for Le Mans Ultimate and the ability to make racing games that are authentically close to reality and build a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2026, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website ( ir.motorsportgames.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:

PR@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cb438cd-c27e-4725-b414-2a69355837ed