Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Kevin Reid to Executive Vice President

OAK RIDGE, N.C., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), officially announces the promotion of Kevin Reid to Executive Vice President.

“I am pleased to share that Kevin Reid has been promoted to Executive Vice President,” said Thomas W. Wayne, CEO. “Since joining the Bank, Kevin has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a deep commitment to our financial strength, operational excellence, and long-term strategy.”

Reid joined Bank of Oak Ridge in 2021 as Controller and has since held additional leadership roles, including Information Security Officer and head of the Information Technology Department, while most recently being promoted to Chief Financial Officer. With extensive experience in accounting and auditing, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing the Bank’s financial health, strengthening its risk position, and guiding key strategic initiatives.

“Kevin’s ability to lead across multiple disciplines has made a meaningful impact on our organization,” said Wayne. “His leadership has strengthened our foundation and positioned us well for continued growth. We are excited to recognize his contributions and expand his role as Executive Vice President.”

Reid is a North Carolina Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Radford University. He has over a decade of experience in public accounting and auditing. He also serves as one of four trustees for Bank of Oak Ridge’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

This promotion reflects the Bank’s continued focus on strong leadership, disciplined growth, and delivering long-term value to its clients, employees, and communities.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

We pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge. Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

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Forward-looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Contact: Skylar Mearing, Director of Marketing

Phone: 336-662-4840

