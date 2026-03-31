Sigma Lithium Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sigma Lithium Corporation (“Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/sigma-lithium-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Sigma Lithium’s stock price plummeted $2.36 per share, or 15.07%, to close at $13.30 per share on January 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 8, 2026, research report from Bank of America (BofA), which significantly reduced its outlook on the Company's fiscal stability. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was BofA's decision to downgrade Sigma Lithium to "Underperform" from "Neutral," signaling a lack of confidence in the Company's current trajectory.

The decline was further exacerbated by the specific operational hurdles highlighted in the downgrade, which pointed to "unresolved operational and liquidity issues." Analysts at BofA asserted that management had failed to provide necessary "clarity on the resumption of mining or receipt of cash from prepayments," both of which the report characterized as "crucial to alleviating balance sheet concerns." The revelation that the Company was facing stagnant production and a tightening cash position led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened risk of financial instability and stalled revenue generation.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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