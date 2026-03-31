The Planet Group Expands Workday Service Offerings to Help Organizations Improve ROI, Accelerate Adoption, and Apply AI with Governance

WESTLAKE, Ohio, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its long-standing relationship with Workday, The Planet Group (TPG) today announced an expansion of its Workday services portfolio, designed to help organizations improve return on investment, accelerate adoption, and apply Workday AI with governance.

As organizations move beyond initial Workday deployments, the focus is shifting to driving sustained value, through deeper enterprise integration, broader adoption, and practical, responsible use of AI across HR and finance.

Backed by its deep Workday partner expertise, global delivery model, and expanded Workday service offerings, The Planet Group is helping customers connect enterprise systems, accelerate adoption for growth companies, and enable practical use of Workday AI, directly addressing the next phase of customer needs beyond implementation and supporting a seamless transition from deployment to measurable, long-term value.

“Organizations are under increasing pressure to show real returns from their technology investments,” said Christine Belmonte, President of Technology Staffing at The Planet Group. “Customers are no longer asking what Workday can do. They are asking how it helps them operate more efficiently, connect HR and finance data, and apply AI responsibly. Our expanded services, combined with TPG’s proven Workday, digital transformation, and AI expertise make us uniquely designed to support those outcomes.”

Building on its role as an AMS Partner across the Americas and Europe, TPG introduced three solution areas designed to support customers at different stages of their Workday journey.

Extending Workday Value Across Enterprise Systems

Many organizations deploy Workday within HR or finance but struggle to connect it with ERP, CRM, and operational systems. These gaps limit visibility and slow decision-making. TPG helps organizations enable and configure Workday’s native integration frameworks to connect with broader enterprise platforms. By leveraging proven integration approaches and established third-party platforms within a customer’s ecosystem, TPG allows HR and finance data to support real-time business decisions across functions.

Accelerating Workday Adoption for Growth and Mid-Market Companies

For small and midsized organizations, speed, cost control, and scalability remain critical. The Planet Group supports faster activations using standardized delivery models and nearshore capabilities that reduce complexity and support long-term growth.

Turning Workday AI Capabilities Into Measurable ROI

Organizations are seeking practical automation without increasing risk. TPG helps customers adopt Workday AI with governance in place, supporting use cases such as recruiting acceleration, expense automation, and policy enforcement.

Since becoming a Workday partner in 2008, TPG has supported hundreds of customers across North America and Europe. The Planet Group’s expanded Workday service offerings arrive as enterprises and growth companies seek to modernize operations while managing cost, complexity, and compliance.

TPG supports organizations across Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services, Government, and Manufacturing. To learn more about The Planet Group’s Workday partnership and expanded services, visit https://www.theplanetgroup.com/partners/workday.

ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP

The Planet Group is a global professional services firm delivering strategic staffing, advisory, and consulting solutions at the intersection of talent and transformation. The company partners with organizations to improve agility, execution, and measurable business outcomes by aligning the right talent with the right solutions. With expertise spanning technology, engineering, accounting and finance, digital marketing, and manufacturing, The Planet Group supports clients across industries as they navigate growth, change, and operational complexity. To learn more, visit theplanetgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Crystal Woody

Director of Marketing & Communications

The Planet Group

Crystal.woody@theplanetgroup.com