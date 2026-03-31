Avocado Green Mattress Celebrates Earth Month With Sustainable Sleep Savings

Los Angeles, CA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Month, Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is offering up to 15% off select certified organic mattresses and sleep essentials from March 31 through April 27, making it easier than ever for consumers to invest in healthier sleep and a healthier planet.

Throughout Earth Month, shoppers can save 15% on a range of mattresses, including the Green Mattress available in the new Firm , the original Medium , or a softer Plush with an attached pillow-top. The promotion also includes the Eco Organic Kids Mattress and Organic Crib Mattresses , offering comfortable, organic options for every stage of sleep.

Shoppers can also enjoy 15% off a variety of sleep essentials, including Mattress Toppers , Adjustable Bases , Pillows , Bedding & Protectors , Furniture , Yoga Accessories , and Bath + Body products. Plus, save up to 50% on final sale items such as Select Bedding , Luxury Natural Merino & Cashmere Throw Blankets , Loungewear , Handmade Rugs , and Body Melt . All are perfect additions for creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly sleep routine.

These discounts exclude Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding, and Lunya x Avocado Restwear. Terms, product availability, and eligible items are subject to change without notice.

For more information, please visit https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/sale

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of certified organic, nontoxic mattresses; luxury bedding; and solid wood furniture. We are radically transparent about our materials and manufacturing, adhere to the most rigorous global standards, and build products that are better for people and the planet.

Avocado meets the highest global full-product standards for organic integrity, product safety, and responsible manufacturing — including GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for nontoxic standards; and GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions. This rare combination of full-product certifications reflects a level of transparency and verification that is uncommon in the mattress industry. Avocado is a Best for the World B Corporation, Climate Label Certified, and a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet.