Veteran Debt Assistance donates $100,000 to support disabled veterans

Erlanger, KY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has received a $100,000 donation from Veteran Debt Assistance to support the organization’s mission of empowering America’s veterans to lead high-quality lives. The contribution will benefit DAV Caregivers Support as well as DAV’s 104th National Convention later this year.

DAV Caregivers Support provides tailored support and resources to friends, family members and loved ones who provide care to those who served, or to veterans whom may be caring for a loved one. In addition to this program, DAV offers a wide range of services at no cost to veterans and their families, including benefits assistance, transportation to and from VA medical appointments, employment and entrepreneurship resources and more.

“At DAV, we understand the unique needs and challenges veterans and their families face. Similar to the concierge-style support we provide through DAV Caregivers Support, Veteran Debt Assistance offers tailored services that meet veterans where they are,” said DAV CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski. “We are grateful for their partnership and for the high-quality service they provide to veterans at no cost.”

Veteran Debt Assistance empowers veterans of all eras to overcome financial challenges and build a foundation for long-term financial independence and security in civilian life. VDA has helped more than 755,000 veterans by connecting them with financial specialists and educational content to help them reach their financial goals.

"Just like DAV, our organization is dedicated to serving veterans. At Veteran Debt Assistance (VDA), we are honored to support those who have served,” said Vlad Rosca, VDA Chief Executive Officer. “Our shared commitment, particularly to supporting caregivers, made partnering with DAV a natural and meaningful decision.”

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About Veteran Debt Assistance

At VDA we believe, no veteran should be in debt. We envision a future where veterans, regardless of their circumstances, have access to reliable and effective support. Our mission is to bring economic stability to those who have served our country. Through trusted partnerships, innovative strategies and unwavering commitment, we empower veterans and their families to secure a brighter future.

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