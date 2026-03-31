Best Choice Roofing Surpasses One Billion Shingles Installed, Accelerates National Growth with ServiceTitan

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced the continued success and technology partnership of its customer, Best Choice Roofing , one of the largest residential roofing companies in the United States. As the company celebrates surpassing one billion shingles installed throughout its history, Best Choice is leveraging ServiceTitan’s enterprise-grade platform to standardize operations, support continued expansion across its national footprint, and advance its long-term technology and AI strategy.

“The roofing industry is entering a new era defined by scale, data, and intelligent automation,” said Nina Katsman, GM of Exteriors at ServiceTitan. “Best Choice Roofing isn’t just growing; they are building a modern roofing enterprise designed for long-term leadership. By standardizing on ServiceTitan, they’re creating the operational clarity, real-time visibility, and technology foundation needed to move faster, operate smarter, and continue raising the standard for the industry.”

Founded in 2009, Best Choice Roofing has experienced significant growth over the past decade, expanding to over 80 locations across more than 25 states, and completing more than 150,000 roofing projects nationwide. The company has developed a reputation for quality workmanship, strong team culture, and a customer-first approach that continues to drive its national expansion.

“ServiceTitan provides the technology foundation that allows us to operate more efficiently, make smarter decisions with data, and support our teams as we continue to grow,” said Bryce Barnett, CEO of Best Choice Roofing. “Reaching one billion shingles installed is a milestone that reflects the trust customers place in us, and we believe this partnership positions us to continue raising the standard for roofing companies nationwide.”

ServiceTitan has supported Best Choice Roofing’s growth by enabling standardized workflows across its distributed operations, providing real-time visibility into performance, and improving efficiency across sales, production, and customer engagement processes. With purpose-built capabilities for roofing contractors, along with enterprise-grade reliability, security, and reporting, ServiceTitan provides the foundation for multi-location operators to scale consistently while maintaining strong customer experiences.

Best Choice Roofing is investing in advanced technology and artificial intelligence to further enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support data-driven decision-making across the organization. By leveraging ServiceTitan’s expanding technology ecosystem, the company is positioning itself to remain at the forefront of innovation within the roofing industry.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Best Choice Roofing

Founded in 2009, Best Choice Roofing is a nationally recognized roofing contractor specializing in roof repair and replacement services. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and an award-winning team, BCR has completed over 150,000 roofing projects and continues to grow as one of the leading roofing companies in the United States.

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