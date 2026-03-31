ARA Unveils Next-Gen Maritime Defense Technologies at 2026 Sea-Air-Space

National Harbor, MD, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will showcase innovative defense technologies supporting maritime dominance at the 2026 Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition, April 19–22 in National Harbor, MD. Hosted by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space brings together defense industry leaders and senior military decision-makers from around the world to explore the latest advancements shaping the maritime domain.



Visit Booth 451 to discover ARA’s comprehensive portfolio of technical solutions, experience hands-on demonstrations, engage directly with subject matter experts, and explore cutting-edge capabilities designed to solve today’s most complex operational challenges.



From concept development through system integration and operational deployment, ARA delivers solutions engineered to perform in contested and dynamic environments. In alignment with its 2026 theme, “Fielded Innovation,” ARA will demonstrate how advanced research transitions rapidly into deployable capabilities that enhance readiness, resilience, and mission effectiveness across the maritime battlespace.



Featured capabilities include:

Weapon effects modeling & simulation

Warfighter training solutions

Integrated autonomy & C2

System design, production, & integration

ARA’s longstanding support to critical government programs combined with a deep bench of scientific, engineering, and operational expertise enables it to deliver scalable, field-ready solutions to the most complex defense challenges.



For more information, visit www.ara.com/seaairspace.

JOIN US

Booth 451

CONTACT

seaairspace@ara.com

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

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