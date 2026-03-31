Rate Launches Rate Concierge to Simplify Move-In for Homebuyers

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced the launch of Rate Concierge, a complimentary homeowner service designed to simplify the move-in process by helping homebuyers set up utilities and essential home services before they arrive.

Moving into a new home often requires coordinating multiple providers at once—from electricity and gas to internet and other critical services. Many borrowers don’t address these logistics until the final stages of the homebuying process, creating unnecessary pressure during an already busy transition. Rate Concierge simplifies this experience by providing a single point of support, helping homeowners save time and reduce stress as they settle into their new home.

“Moving into a new home should feel exciting, not overwhelming,” said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and CEO of Rate. “Surveys show that more than four in five Americans say moving is stressful, with many ranking it among life’s most stressful experiences. Rate Concierge is designed to remove some of that friction so homeowners can start enjoying life in their new home.”

The new service reflects Rate’s continued focus on simplifying the homeownership journey and supporting customers beyond the mortgage. By extending assistance into the move-in process, Rate helps homeowners start off right—with essential services ready when they arrive.

Rate Concierge is powered by OneSource Home Connections, a national provider of utility and home service coordination that has facilitated more than 1.1 million service connections. Through this collaboration, Rate customers gain access to a streamlined way to activate services across markets without having to navigate multiple providers on their own.

“Buying a home is a milestone, and the move-in experience should feel just as positive as the closing,” Ciardelli continued. “With Rate Concierge, we’re helping homeowners start off right by simplifying the process of getting their home set up, so they can enjoy it from day one.”

For homebuyers, the benefit is immediate and practical: fewer calls, less coordination, and greater confidence that essential services will be in place on move-in day. As consumer expectations shift toward more integrated and convenient experiences, Rate Concierge provides an added layer of support that extends beyond the mortgage itself.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans1, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years.

1- Rate has no affiliation with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the US Department of Agriculture or any other government agency.

Operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York. Guaranteed Rate, Inc. D/B/A Rate; NMLS #2611; Rate.com; For licensing information visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Conditions may apply.

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