Yext, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Yext, Inc., (“Yext" or the "Company") (NYSE:YEXT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/yext-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Yext’s stock price fell $1.69, or 23.6%, to close at $5.47 per share on February 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline was triggered by a disclosure on the same day that the Company’s CEO, Michael Walrath, had retracted his bid to purchase all remaining outstanding shares. Walrath cited an inability to “obtain the necessary financing,” a reversal that contradicted his earlier assertions that the acquisition proposal was “backed by reputable and well-capitalized financing sources[.]” The withdrawal of the CEO’s offer eliminated the potential for a take-private premium, resulting in an immediate sell-off as shareholders reacted to the collapsed deal.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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