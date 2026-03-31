Triumph Financial, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Triumph Financial, Inc., (“Triumph" or the "Company") (NYSE:TFIN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/triumph-financial-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Triumph’s stock price fell $13.11, or 14.3%, to close at $78.86 per share on January 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the post-market release of the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 financial report on January 22, 2025, which missed consensus estimates for both earnings per share and revenue. Management attributed the performance to earnings falling “below our historical average,” largely due to the fact that “credit costs were higher than they should have been.” Specifically, liquid credit accounted for 62% of the quarter’s credit expenses, a portfolio the Company described as “frustrating” to shrink. Looking ahead, the Company warned that first quarter 2025 earnings would likely be lower still, noting that new initiatives would not generate material revenue during the first half of 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising