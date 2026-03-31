LG Introduces New MAGNIT Micro LED for Premium Commercial and Luxury Residential Spaces

News Summary:

LG Electronics USA introduces its new 2026 LG MAGNIT Micro LED display, strengthening its leadership in premium commercial and luxury residential displays.

The ultra-high-definition display features enhanced contrast, improved grayscale performance and support for 120Hz refresh rate.

New Line-to-Dot technology and a patented front-access alignment system enhance reliability and simplify installation.

Optical fiber connectivity supporting long-distance installations and enhanced cabinet durability improves infrastructure flexibility and long-term reliability.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LG Electronics USA has unveiled the 2026 LG MAGNIT Micro LED display designed to deliver stunning visuals, simplified installation and enhanced reliability. With this new ultra-high-definition Micro LED solution, on sale now in the United States, LG aims to reinforce its global leadership in LED displays by delivering differentiated value tailored to B2B and high-end residential customers.

The new customizable and scalable LG MAGNIT Micro LED display (LMPB series) delivers noticeable visual improvements designed for premium, brand-critical environments. The new model features enhanced contrast, deeper blacks and consistent color reproduction, along with significantly improved grayscale performance for smoother, more realistic imagery. One of the biggest upgrades for 2026 is LG’s new Line-to-Dot technology, which helps prevent small pixel issues from becoming noticeable on screen. MAGNIT also supports a 120Hz frame rate for smoother, more lifelike motion and uses optical fiber connectivity to keep signals clean, secure and reliable, especially in mission-critical environments.

“With this new LG MAGNIT display, we focused on solving the real challenges our B2B and custom install customers face, from complex installations to maintaining consistent, high-quality visuals at scale,” said Michael Kosla, B2B senior vice president at LG Electronics USA. “By combining meaningful image enhancements with simpler installation, smarter controls, and secure fiber connectivity, the 2026 LG MAGNIT display delivers a more reliable, future-ready Micro LED display for the most demanding environments.”



Installation and Infrastructure Enhancements

The 2026 LG MAGNIT Micro LED display is engineered to simplify installation and long-term system management in complex environments.

Key Technical Features:

Patented front-access alignment: Based on customer feedback, LG MAGNIT enables precise depth (Z-axis) and uniformity adjustments from the front of the display, significantly reducing installation time.

Based on customer feedback, LG MAGNIT enables precise depth (Z-axis) and uniformity adjustments from the front of the display, significantly reducing installation time. Optical fiber connectivity : Supports long-distance installation of up to 6.2 miles between LED cabinets and controllers, enabling centralized management from remote control rooms. 1

: Supports long-distance installation of up to 6.2 miles between LED cabinets and controllers, enabling centralized management from remote control rooms. Full black coating: By darkening the space between micro LEDs, this technology, when combined with LG's advanced surface treatment and chip transfer technology, delivers deeper black levels and contrast ratios up to 40,000:1.

By darkening the space between micro LEDs, this technology, when combined with LG's advanced surface treatment and chip transfer technology, delivers deeper black levels and contrast ratios up to 40,000:1. Standardized cabinet design : Slimmer LED cabinets eliminate the need to identify and position different cabinet types, simplifying large-scale installations.

: Slimmer LED cabinets eliminate the need to identify and position different cabinet types, simplifying large-scale installations. Line-to-Dot technology: Reduces visible pixel inconsistencies to maintain uniform image quality across large-format displays.





The name LG MAGNIT combines “magnificent” with “nit” – the unit of luminance – reflecting the display’s high brightness and large-scale visual clarity. It features ultra-high resolution, scalable screen configurations and enhanced installation convenience. This makes it an ideal solution for an array of commercial environments, from expansive halls, auditoriums and conference rooms to premium retail spaces, professional broadcast studios and control rooms, as well as high-end luxury residential homes where discerning customers expect a premium viewing experience.

For more information on how LG MAGNIT displays enhance visual performance, simplify installation and ensure operational reliability for various commercial and luxury residential environments, click here . For high-res images, click here .

1 Long-distance installation of up to 6.2 miles between the product and the controller is enabled through the use of optical fiber cables, which support longer transmission distances.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG’s U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60-billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com . Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

+1 815 355 0509

kim.regillio@lge.com

Molly Leahy

lgelectronicspr@walkersands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57b62766-a475-4979-9420-0573e1d018aa