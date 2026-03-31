Nexxen Launches Nexxen TV for True Cross-Platform Planning and Activation

Nexxen TV: TV for Today provides audience discovery, planning and activation cohesively across linear and CTV, along with specific budget allocations, to meet the needs of advertisers today

Further differentiated through first-to-market programmatic access to native Smart TV home screen inventory

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced the launch of Nexxen TV: TV for Today (“Nexxen TV”), a true cross-platform planning and activation solution for the current state of the TV landscape.

Per Nielsen, in Q4 2025 in the U.S., linear accounted for 54.4% of ad-supported viewership and streaming 45.6%. Nexxen TV enables advertisers and agencies to find an optimal split between streaming and linear TV media, with solutions that facilitate and optimize the entirety of the campaign lifecycle across platforms:

Nexxen TV Home Screen: Available programmatically as a first-to-market offering, Nexxen’s exclusive native Smart TV units meet consumers at their most attentive moment, before they stream content. Currently, native Smart TV supply from V (formerly VIDAA, the operating system found on Hisense, Toshiba and other leading OEM brands globally) is available programmatically.

Nexxen Discovery: Defines the audience with a powerful combination of real-time consumer insights across TV, web and social.

Cross-platform planner: Leveraging nexAI, Nexxen’s proprietary AI solution, it surfaces the optimal cross-platform allocation with a data-driven strategy that allocates streaming and linear TV budgets across diverse designated market areas (“DMAs”).

TV Intelligence: Amplifies audiences with a unique blend of Smart TV automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data, streaming media data and set-top-box data.

Cross-platform buying: Enables activation across platforms, capitalizing on Nexxen’s premium publisher partnerships and unique activation opportunities across CTV and linear TV.

Unified measurement: Provides a holistic view of the campaign across platforms.

“Advertisers don’t have the luxury of planning for a version of TV that may exist five years from now – they have budgets to deploy and results to deliver today,” said Kevin Maloy, Vice President, Advanced TV Solutions, Nexxen. “Nexxen TV’s foundation of data and technology reflects how consumers are actually watching today – across formats and channels – while opening up new, high-attention, high-impact inventory, from premium live environments to the Smart TV home screen. By unifying audience discovery, planning and activation across linear and CTV, we can deliver performance now and stay prepared for what comes next.”

“Understanding our clients' business goals is only half the battle; executing them in a fragmented landscape is the real challenge. To advocate effectively for our clients, we need to ensure every media dollar works as hard as possible. Nexxen has been a vital piece of solving this puzzle,” said Nichole Maggio, Director of Media, Luquire. “Nexxen’s expertise in cross-channel data allowed us to execute a strategy that was both seamless and highly efficient; we eliminated waste and maximized reach. This partnership gave us the ability to layer in precise digital targeting, resulting in a campaign that was as accountable as it was effective.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen and TCL partnership and any benefits or insights associated with the partnership as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s products and platforms including the Nexxen TV, Discovery Tool, cross-platform tools, and measurement offerings. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC.gov | Home ) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Communications Director

gwheeler@nexxen.com