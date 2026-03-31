Invitation to Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Capital Markets Day 19 May 2026





OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC PRESS RELEASE 31 March 2026 at 16:00 EEST

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media representatives to its first Capital Markets Day.

Date: Tuesday, 19 May 2026 at 13.00 – 16.00 EEST

Format: Hybrid event in Helsinki (in-person and live webcast)

Place: Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki

OmaSp's CEO Karri Alameri together with members of the Management Team will host the event. OmaSp’s management will provide an update on the company's business operations, strategy and operating environment, as well as the company's financial development and targets. The event will be held in English.

Please register for the event by 8 May 2026 via the registration link.

The full agenda as well as webcast details & links will be available closer to the CMD on the company website. Recordings and presentation materials will also be available after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093