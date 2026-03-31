NorthSea Therapeutics Bolsters Board, as Orziloben Moves into Late-stage Development

AMSTERDAM, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthSea Therapeutics B.V. (“NorthSea” or the “Company”), a private, late-stage clinical biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary structurally engineered fatty acids (SEFAs) platform to develop novel drugs to treat rare liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Pam Vig, Ph.D., as an independent Board member effective March 20, 2026. Dr. Vig brings over 30 years of experience spanning strategic drug development, clinical research leadership, translational science, regulatory strategy, medical/scientific affairs and commercialization experience across big pharma and emerging biopharmaceutical companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Pam to our Board,” said Sander Slootweg, Chair of NorthSea’s Board of Directors. “She brings a valuable combination of drug development expertise, specifically in the rare liver disease space, and commitment to scientific innovation that will support our next phase of growth, as we advance orziloben into late-stage development, with the aim of treating intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD) patients worldwide.”

NorthSea’s lead program is orziloben, which is in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of IFALD. The Phase 2 read out of orziloben is expected in the third quarter this year. Orziloben has been granted orphan drug designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency and has received rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA.

“Pam has a proven history of successfully advancing therapeutics from the clinic to commercialization, including leadership roles in clinical-stage liver and rare disease drug development companies,” said Rob de Ree, Chief Executive Officer of NorthSea. “Pam's clinical and regulatory expertise and guidance will be invaluable to us as we continue to advance orziloben and our rare liver disease portfolio.”

“I am excited to be joining NorthSea’s Board of Directors to help guide development of its innovative pipeline for the benefit of those living with rare liver disease and cholestatic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases,” said Dr. Vig. “I believe that orziloben has the potential to be an effective first-in-class treatment for people living with IFALD. Additionally, the leadership team brings a strong track record in rare disease drug development and business development, and I look forward to working closely with the NorthSea team.”

About Dr. Pamela Vig

Dr. Vig is a seasoned biotechnology executive and board advisor. Throughout her career, she has led organizations focused in rare and liver diseases through major business transformations, including initial public offerings, acquisitions, and regulatory and commercial milestones. Most recently, Dr. Vig co-founded Mirum Pharmaceuticals, a global rare disease company where she served as Chief Scientific Officer as well as Head of R&D between 2018 to 2025. Prior to this, she was Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Discovery, at Tobira Therapeutics where she served through its acquisition by Allergan. Before Tobira Therapeutics, she was Vice President, Clinical Research, at Presidio Pharmaceuticals, and Global Director, Medical Affairs, at J&J Pharmaceutical /Tibotec Therapeutics (Janssen Therapeutics) in the United Kingdom. Earlier in her career, Dr. Vig also held leadership positions at ViroPharma, Idenix/Novartis, Gilead Sciences, and Chiron Corporation, spanning clinical research strategy and program development for antiviral and liver indications.

Dr. Vig currently co-chairs two major global scientific collaborations — the PSC Liver Forum and the Pediatric Cholestatic Disease Working Group — under the Forum for Collaborative Research at the University of California at Berkeley. She earned her Ph.D. from Imperial College London from the Departments of Hepatology and Histopathology, and her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Nevada.

About NorthSea Therapeutics

NorthSea Therapeutics B.V. is a private, late-stage clinical biotechnology company that leverages its structurally engineered fatty acids (SEFAs) platform to develop novel drugs that target cholestatic, inflammatory, and fibrotic pathways to treat heterogeneous rare liver diseases that require a multi-modal mechanism of action (MOA). Its proprietary SEFAs are designed to target key disease pathways, offering potential first-in-class treatments. NorthSea’s lead program is orziloben, a Phase 2 program for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). NorthSea's investors include Forbion, Ysios Capital, venBio, Novo Seeds, Sofinnova, BGV, and New Science Ventures. Headquartered in the Netherlands, NorthSea also has a presence in the U.S. and Norway. To learn more, visit https://northseatherapeutics.com/en/.

Media and Investor Contact

Argot Partners

Julie Fallon

northsea@argotpartners.com

(508) 816-5683