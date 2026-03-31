Truveta deepens financial leadership with appointment of Henry Ford Health executive Robin Damschroder, FACHE as Board Chair

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grounded in its mission of Saving Lives with Data, Truveta today announced that Robin Damschroder, FACHE, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and President of the Value-Based Enterprise at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, has been appointed Chair of the Truveta Board of Directors. Damschroder succeeds Rod Hochman, MD, who has served as Board Chair since 2024 and has played a foundational role in Truveta’s formation and growth.

Truveta’s Board of Directors—led by and composed of health system leaders—provides strategic, scientific, and operational oversight to ensure the company continues to advance its mission while delivering value to its members, partners, and customers. Damschroder’s appointment reflects Truveta’s continued focus on disciplined growth, long-term value creation, and health-system-led governance as the company enters its next phase.

“Robin brings the kind of leadership Truveta needs as we scale—deep financial expertise, operational discipline, and a clear understanding of how health systems create sustainable value,” said Terry Myerson, CEO and Co-founder of Truveta. “She has earned the trust of health system leaders through decades of experience navigating complexity, driving transformation, and aligning strategy with execution. I’m excited to partner with her as Board Chair as Truveta continues to grow and realize our mission of Saving Lives with Data.”

Damschroder provides strategic, financial, and operational leadership to Henry Ford Health, a $13 billion health system that includes 13 acute care hospitals, more than 550 sites of care, and more than 50,000 team members. As president of Henry Ford Health’s Value-Based Enterprise, Damschroder focuses on advancing high-value care for one of the nation’s leading integrated health systems. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for advancing disciplined capital allocation, strengthening financial performance, and supporting innovation at scale within complex healthcare organizations.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Board Chair at such an important moment for Truveta,” said Damschroder. “What makes Truveta special is that it is built by health systems, for health systems—grounded in a shared belief that data, used responsibly, can improve care and save lives. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to ensure Truveta continues to deliver value for its members while advancing scientific discovery, personalized care, and improving patient outcomes.”

Honoring Rod Hochman’s foundational leadership

Damschroder succeeds Rod Hochman, MD, former president and CEO of Providence, who has served as Truveta Board Chair since 2024. As a founding health system leader, Dr. Hochman was instrumental in Truveta’s formation in 2020 and has provided sustained strategic guidance as the company matured.

“Rod’s leadership has been foundational to Truveta from the very beginning,” said Myerson. “His belief in the power of collective learning, his commitment to collaboration across health systems, and his steady guidance have helped shape Truveta into the company it is today. We are deeply grateful for his service as Chair and congratulate him on his retirement.”

“From the beginning, Truveta has been about harnessing the collective power of health systems to learn faster and improve care,” said Rod Hochman, MD, former President and CEO of Providence and outgoing Chair of the Truveta Board of Directors. “Serving as Board Chair has been deeply meaningful to me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help guide Truveta’s early growth. Robin is an exceptional leader whose experience and perspective are well suited to this next phase, and I am confident she will help ensure Truveta continues to deliver on its mission of Saving Lives with Data.”

As Chair, Damschroder will lead the Board in supporting Truveta’s continued expansion across healthcare, life sciences, government, academic, and research organizations—ensuring the company remains grounded in health system priorities while advancing trusted, regulatory-grade evidence at scale.

Welcoming Erik Wexler, Providence President and CEO, to the Truveta Board

Truveta also announced that Erik Wexler, President and CEO of Providence, has been appointed to its Board of Directors as Providence’s representative, succeeding Rod Hochman, MD. Wexler’s appointment ensures continued leadership from one of Truveta’s founding health system members and reflects the company’s commitment to health-system-led governance. More on Wexler’s appointment and role on the Board can be found on Truveta.com.

Additional Truveta Board updates

Additional Truveta Board updates include the appointment of Daniel J. Roth, MD, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Trinity Health as Vice Chair, and Laurence Kraemer, JD, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Northwell Health as Audit and Compliance Committee Chair.

About Truveta

Truveta provides unprecedented real-world data and real-time intelligence, powered by a dataset built with and owned by U.S. health systems united in a mission of Saving Lives with Data. Together, we power breakthrough discoveries, accelerate regulatory-grade evidence, and improve patient care.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

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