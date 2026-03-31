Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) Q1 2026 Crane Index Shows Sector Shift in North American Construction

Phoenix, AZ, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) has released its Q1 2026 Crane Index, offering a fresh view of construction activity across eighteen major North American cities. The findings show that although the total number of cranes remains stable, development patterns are shifting. Commercial crane counts collectively increased by 60 percent across surveyed markets, underscoring a reorientation of urban construction priorities.

The index measures fixed tower cranes on active construction sites, providing a direct indicator of the industry’s physical workload. Among the cities tracked, eight recorded no change in crane counts, six reported decreases, and four saw increases. This mix of activity points to a cautious but deliberate approach, as developers advance select projects while responding to broader economic conditions.

Report Highlights:

• Commercial Sector Growth: Crane counts for commercial projects rose 60 percent, driven by new office, retail, and mixed-use starts.

• Regional Activity: Miami posted a 55 percent increase, adding 18 cranes to its skyline. Other cities, including Chicago, experienced growth supported by hospitality and residential development.

• Market Stability: Overall crane counts across North America remained consistent, as gains in some regions offset moderated activity in others.

“The first quarter of 2026 reflects a measured but steady start to the year,” said Paul Brussow, President of RLB North America. “We are seeing owners and developers carefully evaluate long-term investment decisions while still advancing projects in key sectors. The data indicates a transition away from predominantly residential-driven expansion toward a more diversified development landscape, with notable strength in commercial and mixed-use projects.”

Read the full report here: Q1 2026 RLB Crane Index







About Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

With a network that covers the globe and a heritage spanning over two centuries, Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent organization in cost management and quantity surveying, project management, advisory services, and sustainability services. Rider Levett Bucknall’s North American practice has offices in over 30 cities across the North America, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C. With more than 4,600 employees worldwide, Rider Levett Bucknall brings unparalleled value and service to its prestigious group of clients through its robust experience and high-level expertise. The firm enjoys a professional heritage that spans over 240 years, and it continues to be a global leader in the construction industry throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania.

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