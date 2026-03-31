Federated Wireless Powers First Fully Private 5G Network Authorized to Operate Within the Department of War

ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, prime contractor and network architect for the Marine Corps' 5G Private Infrastructure Network (5G PIN) program, today provided details on the Marine Corps’ recent grant of an Authority to Operate (ATO) for a 5G PIN at Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, Ga.

As the prime contractor, Federated Wireless led the design, integration, deployment and cybersecurity compliance of the 5G PIN under contract with Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM), in close partnership with HPE and JMA Wireless. The ATO certifies the network has met all performance, reliability, and cybersecurity requirements in accordance with DoW and USMC Risk Management Framework (RMF) standards — authorizing it to operate as a trusted capability supporting mission-critical logistics and industrial operations.

“This ATO milestone demonstrates the Marine Corps’ commitment to optimizing its logistics infrastructure with secure, high-performance wireless connectivity,” said Sepehr Mehrabanzad, Chief Development Officer & Co-founder at Federated Wireless. “It also shows that private 5G networks can meet the stringent cybersecurity and operational requirements expected for mission-critical wireless networks.”

The 5G PIN delivers deterministic, low-latency, and highly reliable wireless connectivity engineered for demanding industrial environments. The network enables secure integration of sensors, automated storage and retrieval systems, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and AI-enabled applications — equipping MARCORLOGCOM with enhanced inventory visibility, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making that directly improve readiness and sustainment.

This architectural approach — championed by Federated Wireless — was central to satisfying the stringent boundary definition, data locality, and continuous monitoring requirements underpinning the RMF authorization process.

The deployment establishes a repeatable reference architecture for future secure 5G rollouts across Marine Corps sustainment, maintenance, and storage environments — and serves as a validated blueprint for other federal agencies and DoW programs evaluating private 5G adoption.

This milestone reflects the broader shift underway in defense and federal infrastructure toward purpose-built private cellular networks that address the security, reliability, and performance limitations of legacy wireless systems. The MARCORLOGCOM deployment demonstrates that private 5G can satisfy government authorization requirements while supporting the most demanding mission-critical operations.

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is the leading provider of shared spectrum solutions and private wireless networks, enabling enterprises, government agencies, and defense organizations to deploy secure, high-performance 5G infrastructure. Through its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum management platform and end-to-end private network solutions, Federated Wireless accelerates the adoption of next-generation wireless connectivity for critical applications. For more information, visit www.federatedwireless.ai.

Federated Wireless Press Contact

Joe Volat

marketing@federatedwireless.com