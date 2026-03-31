Truveta deepens health system leadership with appointment of Erik Wexler to Board of Directors

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grounded in its mission of Saving Lives with Data, Truveta today announced the appointment of Erik Wexler, President and CEO of Providence, to its Board of Directors, representing Providence—one of Truveta’s founding health system members.

Wexler succeeds Rod Hochman, MD, former President and CEO of Providence, who has served as Truveta Board Chair since 2024 and played a foundational role in the company’s formation and early growth. His appointment ensures continued leadership and partnership from Providence as Truveta expands its impact across healthcare, life sciences, government, and research.

This announcement follows Truveta’s recent Board leadership transition, including the appointment of Robin Damschroder, FACHE, as Chair of the Board of Directors, reflecting the company’s continued focus on health system-led governance and long-term value creation.

“Erik is a respected leader with a deep commitment to improving health and advancing innovation across care delivery,” said Terry Myerson, CEO and Co-founder of Truveta. “His experience leading one of the nation’s largest health systems, combined with a clear focus on patients and communities, will be invaluable as Truveta continues to grow and deliver on its mission of Saving Lives with Data.”

Wexler brings extensive experience in health system leadership, operations, and strategy, with a track record of driving performance, expanding access to care, and advancing digital and data-driven transformation. As President and CEO of Providence, he leads a comprehensive health system serving communities across the western United States.

“I’m honored to join the Truveta Board and represent Providence in this important work,” said Wexler. “Truveta’s unique model—bringing health systems, life sciences, government, and academia together to improve care—has the potential to transform how we care for all patients. I look forward to contributing to this mission and helping ensure we continue to deliver meaningful impact for the communities we serve.”

Wexler’s appointment reflects Truveta’s continued commitment to health-system-led governance and strong alignment with its member organizations as it advances trusted, regulatory-grade evidence and accelerates innovation in clinical research.

About Truveta

Truveta provides unprecedented real-world data and real-time intelligence, powered by a dataset built with and owned by U.S. health systems united in a mission of Saving Lives with Data. Together, we power breakthrough discoveries, accelerate regulatory-grade evidence, and improve patient care.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

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