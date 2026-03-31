Berry Street Joins Amazon's Health Benefits Connector, Expanding Access to one of Healthcare's Most Underutilized Benefits

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Street , an AI-powered nutrition therapy platform, today announced it has joined Amazon's Health Benefits Connector to bring nutrition therapy — one of healthcare's most underutilized benefits — to millions of Americans.

Whether patients are looking to manage their weight, help treat a chronic condition, or focus on their wellness and longevity, a Berry Street dietitian can help them meet their goals. Now, eligible Amazon customers can discover and enroll in Berry Street's nutrition care, often usually at no out-of-pocket cost. Health Benefits Connector helps them discover and verify coverage for digital health programs through their insurance or employer benefits - connecting them to care they may already have access to but didn’t know about.

“Most Americans battling obesity or other chronic conditions already pay for this life-changing care, they just don’t know it. Amazon's Health Benefits Connector solves the discovery problem, and we solve the clinical one,” said Noah Kotlove, Founder and CEO of Berry Street. “Berry Street is building something that’s long overdue: a healthcare system where world-class nutrition guidance is literally in your pocket 24/7.”

Berry Street combines AI and human clinician capabilities to serve diverse populations with personalized care. Through a network of 1,500+ Registered Dietitians, Berry Street delivers nutrition therapy for weight loss (including GLP-1 management), diabetes and prediabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, maternal health, and more.

Patients meet with their dietitian virtually and use the Berry Street app between sessions to text with their dietitian, track meals via AI photo recognition, and synthesize data from wearables and labs. Furthermore, Berry Street will soon have the capabilities to provide labs and prescribe medications like GLP-1s based on evidence-backed medical decision-making.



"Health Benefits Connector is built to help customers find, understand and use care that's already covered by their employer or insurer," said John Singerling, Head of Strategic Growth and Network Development for Amazon Health Services. "Berry Street brings deep clinical expertise across a wide range of conditions that can be supported by nutrition therapy and we're excited to help connect more customers to that care."

To check coverage and enroll, Amazon customers can visit Health Benefits Connector . Eligible customers are guided to Berry Street to complete enrollment, match with a Registered Dietitian specializing in their condition, and begin their virtual nutrition therapy journey.

About Berry Street

Berry Street is on a mission to transform how Americans eat through nutrition therapy. Berry Street’s platform connects individuals needing evidence-based nutrition care with an expansive network of Registered Dietitians and AI-powered tools. From weight management, diabetes, and heart health to kidney disease, maternal health, and 30+ other conditions, Berry Street’s clinical team delivers personalized nutrition interventions tailored to each patient's unique physiological and psychological needs, improving outcomes and reducing total cost of care. Berry Street works with some of the largest health plans, as well as leading health systems and innovative care management companies to serve diverse populations across all 50 states. Visit berrystreet.com to learn more.