Vecna Robotics Expands Case Picking Automation with Voice-Enabled CaseFlow™, Unlocking Productivity Gains in New Environments

WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vecna Robotics, the leader in flexible material handling automation, today announced CaseFlow™ Voice, the only case picking automation solution with fully integrated voice technology. CaseFlow Voice embeds Lucas Systems’ Jennifer™ voice capabilities directly into case picking workflows, enabling hands-free operations that improve worker productivity and accuracy while helping warehouses achieve up to 2x throughput improvements.

CaseFlow Voice addresses a critical challenge in operations like cold storage, where gloves, condensation, and limited dexterity make screens and scanners difficult to use. By supporting both voice and handheld interfaces, CaseFlow adapts to a wider range of warehouse conditions while maintaining ease of use and performance.

“CaseFlow has proven it can dramatically improve case picking throughput,” said Karl Iagnemma, CEO of Vecna Robotics. “The solution has already helped warehouses cut training time by up to 50% and move significantly more volume with fewer pickers dedicated to travel-heavy workflows. With CaseFlow Voice, we’re extending those gains into environments like cold storage, where automation has historically struggled.”

CaseFlow orchestrates pallet-handling robots (Vecna CPJ Co-bot Pallet Jack) and human workers in real time, dynamically balancing robot availability, worker location, and order priorities to streamline case picking operations. Workers remain focused on picking within smaller, dynamic zones while autonomous robots handle pallet transport and reduce non-value-added travel. With the addition of voice technology, workers receive instructions and confirm tasks through simple voice commands, reducing reliance on handheld devices while preserving the flexibility of existing operations. Hands-free picking helps improve safety by allowing workers to stay focused on the task, while voice-guided workflows accelerate onboarding and reduce training time for new employees.

Powered by Lucas Systems, a distribution center technology provider supporting workers in more than 400 warehouses worldwide, CaseFlow Voice integrates Jennifer™ voice direction directly into these workflows. With Jennifer™ offering voice options in 37 languages, the solution also helps operators support a diverse workforce by enabling workers to interact with the system in their native language.

“For more than 28 years, Lucas Systems has been investing in the use of speech recognition and optimization technologies including AI to dramatically improve warehouse performance. In fact, Lucas Systems’ Jennifer™ has powered more than 112 billion picks across 4 continents,” said Lucas Systems Chief Growth Officer, Chris Simchick. “Our human centric approach to applying warehouse automation has a strong role in warehouses today and in the future by enabling robots and humans to seamlessly collaborate in new and efficient ways.”

To learn more about CaseFlow Voice, visit Vecna Robotics at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, Booth #C13183 to see live demonstrations of the voice-driven solution.

About Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics is an award-winning, trusted automation partner delivering flexible material handling solutions through its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and Pivotal™ software platform. Together, these solutions orchestrate robots, people, and workflows to optimize task allocation, reduce non-value-added work, and drive measurable gains in throughput and labor productivity. Designed for high-mix, high-volume environments, Vecna Robotics’ systems require no fixed infrastructure, integrate seamlessly with existing WMS, ERP, and MES platforms, and are supported 24/7/365 by a live remote Command Center. For more information, visit www.vecnarobotics.com.

Contact

Alex Miller for Vecna Robotics

Vecnarobotics@marketbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/970f3360-d239-46f8-9fa6-c20583aa8dcb