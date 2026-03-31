Transglobal Management Group, Inc. Reports Strong Quarterly Revenue Growth Driven by Stand-By Golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (“TMGI” or the “Company”) (OTCID:TMGI) today announced strong financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2026, highlighted by significant growth from its Stand-By Golf platform.

Stand-By Golf generated gross revenues of approximately $450,000, representing an increase of nearly 70% compared to the prior quarter, reflecting continued expansion in customer demand and operational efficiency.

Jeff Foster, Chairman of TMGI, stated, “Stand-By Golf continues to deliver exceptional performance, driven by strong customer retention, expanding course partnerships, and increasing utilization across our platform. We are encouraged by the trajectory of the business and its growing contribution to TMGI’s overall strategy.”

Strategic Outlook

TMGI expects Stand-By Golf to play a central role in its long-term growth strategy, which focuses on:

Building scalable, technology-enabled platforms

Expanding recurring and predictable revenue streams

Leveraging cross-promotional synergies across golf, hospitality, and media assets

Enhancing customer acquisition and lifetime value through integrated offerings

About Stand-By Golf

Stand-By Golf is an established golf reservation platform with over 37 years of operating history. The platform provides golfers with 20% to 60% savings on tee times at more than 200 championship-caliber courses across key markets including, Phoenix / Scottsdale, Palm Springs, Las Vegas. Stand-By Golf delivers flexible booking options, premium course access, and high-quality rental equipment, serving golfers across a wide range of skill levels.

About Transglobal Management Group, Inc.

Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (OTCID: TMGI) is a publicly traded company focused on building value through strategic acquisitions and operational growth in Golf and leisure, Hospitality, Technology-enabled services. Following its acquisition of GETGOLF, LLC, TMGI has expanded its footprint as a diversified platform operating at the intersection of sports, travel, and digital commerce.

About GETGOLF, LLC

GETGOLF is an emerging international, next-generation golf platform that integrates real-time tee-time booking, travel planning, social networking, and other services to connect golfers and courses worldwide. Exciting new developments are in progress ahead of its scheduled launch in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Transglobal Management Group, Inc., fka, The Marquie Group, Inc., ticker symbol: TMGI (the “Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, becoming cash flow positive, ARR or RMR. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Company will achieve operational cash flow positive status. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this press release should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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