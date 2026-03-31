ButcherJoseph & Co. Advises Andesa on its Sale to Terminus Capital Partners

ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, MO — March 2026 — ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”), a leading middle-market investment bank specializing in M&A and employee ownership transactions, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Andesa (“Andesa” or the “Company”) in its sale to Terminus Capital Partners (“Terminus”). The terms of the sale were not disclosed and the transaction closed on March 19, 2026.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Andesa is a leading provider of software supporting policy lifecycle administration of complex life insurance and annuity products. The Company serves carriers and brokers in the advanced markets segment, delivering mission-critical technology and services that enable efficient administration and compliance.

Terminus Capital Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on B2B software companies, partnered with management to complete a majority investment in Andesa. The transaction positions the Company for continued growth through increased investment in technology, expanded platform capabilities, and strategic initiatives aimed at scaling its offerings and deepening client relationships.

Mark Wilkin, CEO, Andesa, commented, “This transaction represents an important milestone for Andesa. Terminus brings deep sector expertise and a shared vision for growth and innovation, making them an ideal partner for the next chapter of the Company. Finally, Andesa thanks ButcherJoseph for their trusted partnership, outstanding expertise, and high‑impact support throughout this transaction.”

Tristan Tahmaseb , Director at ButcherJoseph & Co., said, “This transaction reflects continued demand for scaled, mission-critical software platforms serving the insurance ecosystem. Andesa’s differentiated capabilities and strong market position made it highly attractive to investors, and we believe Terminus is the right partner to support the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Jeff Buettner , Managing Director at ButcherJoseph & Co., added,“Andesa has established itself as a trusted partner in a highly specialized segment of the insurance ecosystem. We were proud to advise the Andesa team on this transaction and to help identify a partner in Terminus that is well-positioned to support the Company’s continued growth and long-term success.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), valuations and fairness opinions and ESOP strategic consulting . ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, and Washington, D.C.

About Andesa

Andesa is a leading provider of policy and plan administration solutions in the advanced markets space, including policy transaction management and NQDC recordkeeping. These solutions simplify the ongoing administration of complex life insurance and annuity products in BOLI, COLI, ICOLI, and Private Placement. By utilizing market and product expertise, configurable capabilities for complex products, and security and reliability at scale, Andesa improves speed to market and empowers carriers and brokers to serve high-value markets confidently. For more information on Andesa, please visit www.AndesaServices.com .

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners (TCP) is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations approach, and buy-and-build methodology, TCP strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

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