OfficeSpace Software Named to Inc. Regionals Southeast List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Atlanta, GA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, provider of the leading AI Operating System for the Built World, today announced it has been named to the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, Inc.’s prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast. The annual list highlights the most successful independent businesses across South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

OfficeSpace’s recognition reflects strong demand for its category-defining platform, which unifies how organizations plan, operate, and experience their physical workplaces within a single intelligent system. As leaders face increasing pressure to ensure every square foot delivers measurable value, OfficeSpace is helping organizations close the Built World Experience Gap - the disconnect between workplace strategy, day-to-day performance, and employee experience.

“Growth like this happens when you solve problems that truly matter,” said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace Software. “Organizations are rethinking their workplaces from the ground up, and they need clearer intelligence into how space, assets, and people actually perform together. Our growth reflects the urgency we’re seeing from leaders who want smarter, more adaptive workplaces, and a platform built to support that reality.”

OfficeSpace has been recognized across multiple awards programs in recent years, including being named a Gold winner in the AI Technology Solution of the Year by Best in Biz Awards, one of the most prestigious business awards in North America and globally.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace Software provides the leading AI operating system for the built world, that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence.

OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, Overall Leader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2’s enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace.

The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners.

Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software.

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