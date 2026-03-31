WSO2 Launches API Platform to Make Enterprise APIs Agent-Ready Without Vendor Lock-In

Austin, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, today, announced general availability of its API Platform, an open, modular platform uniquely aimed at controlling both traditional APIs and new AI assets, such as AI models, MCP servers, and prompts, from a single control plane. With organizations accelerating the adoption of AI and autonomous agents, the WSO2 API Platform enables them to securely expose, manage, and monetize their digital assets while maintaining control over cost, usage, and risk.

Enterprises today face a dual mandate: prepare legacy APIs for agentic consumption while ensuring shadow AI doesn’t put the company’s assets at risk. This shift has introduced new risks around AI governance, cost control, and data protection that traditional API management tools were not designed to handle.

With the WSO2 API Platform’s unbundled and modular architecture, organizations can start with just the AI Gateway and add API management, monetization, or API portal as needs evolve, lowering time-to-value and cost of ownership without forced bundling.



“Enterprises are now exposing APIs and proprietary data to AI agents, and that fundamentally changes the risk profile. Today's gateways are blind proxies: they approve the 500th retry of a runaway agent the same way they approved the first. These new capabilities give organizations a way to stay in control as that shift accelerates,” said Derric Gilling, vice president & general manager of API Platform at WSO2. He added, “this is our first step in helping our customers become truly agentic enterprises."



The WSO2 API platform is the next iteration of WSO2’s hardened enterprise offerings (WSO2 API Manager, WSO2 Kubernetes Gateway, Bijira, and Moesif Monetization) under one umbrella, providing a uniform experience and flexibility.

AI Gateway: Making Enterprise APIs Agent-Ready in Minutes

The AI Gateway enables organizations to convert existing APIs into agent-accessible tools via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) in minutes. It also governs third-party MCP tool usage, so traffic flowing to externally hosted MCP servers can be monitored and controlled to meet security and regulatory requirements. Once connected to the control plane, the AI Gateway supports MCP lifecycle management from publishing, versioning, and discovery.

The AI Gateway also supports governing and controlling access to the most popular LLM models and providers, ensuring compliance and preventing data leakage. Through semantic caching, adaptive routing, token-based rate limiting, and model routing, organizations can cap agent-level spend, control their LLM costs, and ensure AI projects can scale.

AI Workspace: Governing AI from One Control Plane

AI Workspace gives both AI developers and AI platform admins a dedicated experience to control access to LLMs, MCP servers, and other AI assets consistently throughout an organization. This delivers out of the box capabilities that help organizations meet emerging regulatory requirements around AI transparency and data protection. The platform also introduces Policy Hub, a place for AI platform teams to discover and add AI guardrails and policies that meet their organization’s needs. The platform ships with over 30 guardrails including prompt guards, semantic caching, and support for third-party integrations like Azure Content Safety. Additionally, organizations can develop their own guardrails directly in Go, opening up new avenues to expand the platform's capabilities within an existing stack.

AI Cost Control and Analytics

The platform provides end-to-end visibility into AI and API usage, enabling organizations to enforce token-aware policies, and trace consumption back to the users and events that triggered it. With custom dashboards and AI Explain, product owners can gain actionable insights into usage through natural language queries, helping them to deliver more value from their APIs and AI assets without requiring a data science team to unlock insights. Organizations will also be able to track the cost of AI usage and cap agent-level spend, and generate reports for finance teams, turning API and AI usage into a FinOps discipline.

Unified Monetization of API and AI

The platform contains integrated analytics and monetization powered by Moesif, a leading monetization solution which WSO2 acquired in 2025. As organizations look to deliver more ROI from their API and AI investments, the API Platform enables organizations to track usage across APIs and AI services and easily turn them into measurable revenue streams without any additional infrastructure. Popular monetization models are supported including prepaid, Pay-As-You-Go and outcome based pricing.

Open Source and Multi-Gateway Federation

The platform supports multi-gateway federation, enabling discovery and deployment of APIs across existing investments including Kong, Amazon API Gateway, and Azure API Management without requiring migration. This enables teams to create a single developer portal that allows humans and agents to access the organization's entire portfolio of APIs and MCP servers in one place, regardless of where the service is hosted. WSO2 API Platform supports SaaS, hybrid, and self-managed deployments providing flexibility to meet strict regulatory and privacy requirements. The API Platform is built on an open-source foundation with core runtime available under Apache 2.0.

About WSO2

WSO2 provides the foundational technology that powers the agentic enterprise, enabling organizations to build, govern, and scale autonomous, AI-driven systems safely and reliably. WSO2’s unified stack includes its agent platform for orchestrating and managing autonomous agents as first-class actors within enterprise workflows; an industry-recognized API platform for creating, managing, and scaling secure APIs; an integration platform for connecting applications, systems, and data across complex digital landscapes; an analyst-recognized identity platform for managing secure and seamless access and governance; and an engineering platform for accelerating digital product creation in an AI-ready environment. By combining these capabilities, WSO2 allows enterprises to accelerate innovation, and deliver intelligent, trusted digital experiences at scale. Founded in 2005, WSO2 has offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, generating over USD 115M in annual recurring revenue. Visit wso2.com to learn more.

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