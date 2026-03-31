SalesHood Research Reveals Why Standalone AI Role Play Falls Short and What Actually Drives Sales Performance

San Francisco, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI role play becomes a standard feature across sales technology, new research from SalesHood reveals a critical gap: Simulating conversations alone isn’t enough to drive real performance.

The industry is entering a new era of agentic AI in sales enablement, with much of the early innovation focused on recreating real conversations at scale. Sales enablement isn’t about simulation. It’s about improving sales performance by operationalizing the full lifecycle of enablement.

Based on more than 34,000 AI coaching sessions and millions of feedback data points, SalesHood found that measurable improvement comes from continuous coaching, structured progression, and reinforced behaviors over time.

Organizations adopting AI coaching are achieving up to 38% skill improvement, 40% faster time to readiness, and a 45% increase in participation.

“AI role play is having a moment, but the market is missing the bigger opportunity,” said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “Practicing conversations doesn’t change outcomes. What drives results is role-based coaching, consistent behavior, and measurable progression.”

The research reveals a shift in how go-to-market teams drive results. Rather than episodic training or isolated role play, leading organizations are adopting continuous coaching systems that unify enablement, execution, and leadership, embedding coaching and feedback into daily operations.

These findings reflect the shift Saleshood is driving from standalone role play to continuous, system-driven AI coaching embedded in go-to-market execution. Saleshood’s AI Coaching Agents operationalize this approach, helping organizations move beyond simulation to drive measurable behavior change at scale.

SalesHood’s latest AI Coaching Agent capabilities include:

Behavior-Based AI Coaching: AI-driven feedback reinforcing key behaviors and skills such as value articulation, discovery, and sales execution.





AI-driven feedback reinforcing key behaviors and skills such as value articulation, discovery, and sales execution. Structured Skill Progression: Learning paths, scorecards, and thresholds ensuring readiness before advancement.





Learning paths, scorecards, and thresholds ensuring readiness before advancement. End-to-End Coaching Flows: Administrative controls to design coaching before, during, and after key selling moments.





Administrative controls to design coaching before, during, and after key selling moments. Global AI Coaching Infrastructure: AI avatars, improved voice models, and global language support for distributed teams.

Organizations implementing AI coaching agents are seeing gains across productivity and revenue outcomes, including improved deal execution and pipeline performance. Customers report 50–200% win rate improvements, faster readiness, and meaningful time savings for reps and managers.

“Practice doesn’t change performance, execution systems do,” Cohen added. “The future of revenue enablement is a continuous, data-driven system that shapes how go-to-market teams behave, execute, and win.”

The full report, The State of AI Sales Coaching Agents in Revenue Enablement, is available from SalesHood.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is the Agentic AI Revenue Enablement Platform that delivers revenue. We unify content, learning, coaching, and buyer engagement in one system, delivering the right answers, personalized coaching, and deal insights so go-to-market teams execute consistently and win more. SalesHood is easy to deploy, simple to use, and built to prove impact with real-time visibility into adoption and outcomes.

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