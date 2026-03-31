Hormuz Disruption Triggers 34,000 Diversions as New Transshipment Hubs Emerge Across Asia

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44 ’s latest Supply Chain Insights report shows more than 34,000 route diversions have been recorded in the four weeks since the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, with no sign of normalization as global shipping networks continue to adjust.

Week 4 produced the highest total diversion volume of the period, signaling that rerouting activity remains sustained rather than returning to pre-disruption patterns. The disruption has moved beyond short-term response and is now driving structural changes in how cargo moves across the region, with cargo flows being redistributed into new routing structures across the Indian Ocean and Asia.

Key Findings:

More than 34,000 route diversions recorded in four weeks , with Week 4 producing the highest total of the period

, with Week 4 producing the highest total of the period Trade flows are shifting east , as cargo is redistributed across the Indian Ocean and into Asian port networks

, as cargo is redistributed across the Indian Ocean and into Asian port networks Saudi Arabia and Singapore are emerging as key diversion destinations , while UAE share declined from 42.6% in Week 1 to 33.1% in Week 4

, while UAE share declined from 42.6% in Week 1 to 33.1% in Week 4 Navi Mumbai has rapidly transformed into a major transshipment hub , with volumes increasing more than 700% compared to February baselines

, with volumes increasing more than 700% compared to February baselines Congestion is deepening across regional ports, with rising dwell times observed in India, Singapore and China and no indication of stabilization



Navi Mumbai has emerged as the most pressured port in the region, with import dwell more than doubling from under 12 days at the time of closure to 23.47 days by Week 4, the highest level observed across the network. The surge is being driven by a sharp increase in transshipment activity, reflecting a rapid reconfiguration of carrier routing strategies.

Across the broader network, diversion patterns continue to evolve. Saudi Arabia has risen to become the second-largest destination for rerouted cargo, while Singapore has seen a significant increase in transshipment activity. At the same time, reliance on traditional Gulf hubs has declined as carriers distribute flows across multiple alternative ports.

"What we're seeing now isn't just rerouting. It's network restructuring," said Eric Fullerton, Vice President of Product Marketing and Data Insights at project44. "Ports that were secondary nodes a month ago are now carrying transshipment loads they were never built for. The congestion we're seeing isn't a temporary backlog. It's what happens when carriers rebuild routing structures faster than port infrastructure can absorb them."

With no clear timeline for resumed transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the disruption has entered a new phase, one defined not by the volume of diversions but by deepening congestion at the ports absorbing them. The data suggests the pressure will continue to build before it eases.

Read the full Supply Chain Insights report here .

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI turns fragmented logistics data into clear, confident decisions. Through AI Agent Orchestration, specialized agents then take action automatically at global scale. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management, and last-mile solutions embedded in its Decision Intelligence Platform, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com .

Media Contact:

Walker Sands, for project44

project44-pr@walkersands.com