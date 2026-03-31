Nutrition Analysis Software Market Trends and Investment Prospects, 2026-2030 & 2035 - AI and Big Data Propel Growth at 10.4% CAGR

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutrition Analysis Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nutrition analysis software market is witnessing significant growth, with its size projected to expand from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.39 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6%. This growth is largely driven by advancements in cloud computing, the demand for personalized nutrition solutions, and increased incorporation of AI and big data in dietary analytics.

The market is expected to further grow, reaching $2.06 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. Trends such as cloud-based nutrition analysis, IoT integration, and AI-driven recommendations are shaping future developments.

A growing health consciousness among consumers, marked by a proactive approach to diet and exercise, is bolstering demand for nutrition analysis software. This software aids individuals in tracking nutrient intake and offers personalized dietary insights. According to a June 2024 report by the International Food Information Council, 54% of Americans followed a specific diet recently, with an increasing focus on protein intake and fresh foods, highlighting the relevance of nutrition analysis tools.

Leading companies in the market are innovating with advanced tools for food labeling and nutrition analysis, supporting businesses in meeting regulatory standards. For instance, in April 2023, Trustwell launched an enhanced version of its Genesis Foods software, updating data integration, labeling workflows, and compliance tools to improve nutritional information delivery. Strategic acquisitions, like Datacor Inc.'s acquisition of LabelCalc in November 2023, are expanding capabilities, integrating advanced labeling solutions, and meeting evolving consumer expectations.

The market also includes major players such as FoodWorks (Xyris Software), Healthie Inc., Nutrium, LifeSum, NutriAdmin, and ReciPal LLC, among others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, with Asia-Pacific forecasted as the fastest-growing region. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and others, with significant activity in countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

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Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Functionality: Nutritional Analysis Tools; Meal Planning and Recipe Management; Nutrient Tracking and Reporting; Dietary Compliance Monitoring; Collaboration Features

By Deployment: SaaS; Self-Hosted; Hybrid Models

By End-User: Food and Beverage Industry; Healthcare Facilities; Research Institutions; Fitness Centers; Educational Institutions

Subsegments:

By Software: Cloud-Based; On-Premise; Mobile Apps; Integrated Solutions; Standalone Software

By Services: Consulting; Implementation and Integration; Support and Maintenance; Customization; Training and Education

Key companies mentioned include FoodWorks, Healthie Inc., Nutrium, LifeSum, NutriAdmin, ReciPal LLC, amongst others.

Geographic Coverage:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

The report covers five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast. It includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Nutrition Analysis Software market report include:

FoodWorks (Xyris Software)

Healthie Inc.

Nutrium

LifeSum

NutriAdmin

ReciPal LLC

MenuCalc LLC

Nutritional Software Solutions Inc.

Culinary Software Services Inc.

MenuMax LLC

Axxya Systems LLC

Nutritics Ltd.

Nutraid Europe Ltd.

TrustWell LLC

MyNetDiary Inc.

SweetWARE Inc.

Food Label Maker Ltd.

FitBudd

MenuSano Inc.

Dietary Assessment Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eoijp4

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