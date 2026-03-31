A1 Garage Door Service Named to the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHOENIX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, today announced it has been ranked No. 58 on the sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list . The list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list , the Regionals list showcases businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy.

“Being recognized on the Inc. Regionals list is a reflection of the work our team puts in every day,” said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. “When you take care of your team, treat customers the right way and show up for your community, the rest follows. That’s what our team does every day.”

Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period. Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Under Mello’s leadership, A1 Garage Door Service has continued to expand its presence across the United States, employing more than 1,000 team members and serving customers in 36 markets across 18 states.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at:

https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 36 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.