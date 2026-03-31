Cloudera Brings “AI Anywhere” Innovation to Global AWS Summit Series

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced its participation as a sponsor across the 2026 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit series, including events in Paris, Sydney, Hamburg, Madrid, Washington, D.C., Jakarta, Zurich, and Tokyo. At each event, Cloudera will demonstrate how organizations can operationalize “AI Anywhere” by running AI workloads seamlessly across hybrid and multi-cloud environments without compromising governance, security, data portability, or sovereign cloud requirements, including residency, control, and compliance in specific countries or regions.

Cloudera’s presence at AWS Summits builds on its longstanding collaboration with AWS, helping enterprises modernize their data architectures and accelerate AI adoption in increasingly complex hybrid environments. As organizations continue to balance cloud innovation with existing on-premises investments, hybrid cloud strategies are becoming the norm, enabling greater agility, scalability, and cost efficiency.

AWS is also a key member of Cloudera’s growing AI ecosystem, supporting customers as they deploy scalable, open, and secure AI solutions across diverse environments.

Engaging the Global Cloud Community

Across AWS Summit events, Cloudera will host interactive booth experiences featuring live demonstrations, expert consultations, and giveaways, offering attendees hands-on insights into real-world AI and data use cases.

Event Highlights Include:

Paris, April 1: Cloudera will be holding live demos at Booth P4. Additionally, as a platinum sponsor, Cloudera will be hosting the session Accelerating Life-Saving Aid with Private AI, sharing how Mercy Corps uses Cloudera AI powered by NVIDIA to equip humanitarian teams with secure, AI-driven tools that accelerate life-saving aid delivery. Time: 11:15 a.m., Location: Salle Passy L1

Cloudera will be holding live demos at Booth P4. Additionally, as a platinum sponsor, Cloudera will be hosting the session Accelerating Life-Saving Aid with Private AI, sharing how Mercy Corps uses Cloudera AI powered by NVIDIA to equip humanitarian teams with secure, AI-driven tools that accelerate life-saving aid delivery. Sydney, May 13–14: As a gold sponsor, Cloudera is hosting the lightning talk Cloud Anywhere: Architectural Freedom for Unified Data and AI, exploring how organizations can avoid vendor lock-in and unify data and AI across AWS and on-prem environments. There will also be a networking reception at the Cloudera booth on May 13, 5:15–6:00 p.m., featuring games and prize drawings.

As a gold sponsor, Cloudera is hosting the lightning talk Cloud Anywhere: Architectural Freedom for Unified Data and AI, exploring how organizations can avoid vendor lock-in and unify data and AI across AWS and on-prem environments. Hamburg, May 20: As a platinum sponsor, Cloudera will be hosting a breakout session, as well as scheduled demos and giveaways at its booth.

As a platinum sponsor, Cloudera will be hosting a breakout session, as well as scheduled demos and giveaways at its booth. Madrid, June 4: In its session Psychology for Robots: Cognitive Biases and Bacon in Your Ice Cream, Cloudera will do a deep dive into cognitive bias in AI systems and how Cloudera ensures production-ready AI anywhere.

In its session Psychology for Robots: Cognitive Biases and Bacon in Your Ice Cream, Cloudera will do a deep dive into cognitive bias in AI systems and how Cloudera ensures production-ready AI anywhere. Additional Event Presence at: Washington, D.C., June 30 Jakarta, August 6 Zurich, September 2 Tokyo, June 25





“Our collaboration with AWS is central to delivering on the promise of AI Anywhere,” said Michelle Hoover, SVP of Global Alliances and Channels at Cloudera. “Customers shouldn’t have to choose between innovation and control. By combining Cloudera’s hybrid data platform with AWS’s cloud capabilities, we’re empowering organizations to run AI workloads wherever they need—while maintaining governance, security, and portability.”

Learn More

To learn more about Cloudera’s presence at upcoming AWS Summits, including AWS re:Invent in November, visit: https://www.cloudera.com/events.html

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com