Accelerate Sports Ventures Names Former Jets Executive Greg Nejmeh as President, Launches New College Football Evaluations and Advisory Service

WYCKOFF, N.J., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerate Sports Ventures, a NIL firm focused on supporting the modernization and future of college sports, today announced the hiring of Greg Nejmeh, as President. Nejmeh is a longtime NFL personnel executive and former Co-Director of Player Personnel for the New York Jets.

Accelerate also launched its new specialized Football Evaluations and Advisory Service, which will be led by Nejmeh. The new offering is an objective and customized decision-support platform designed for today’s evolving college football landscape. These insights create and equip coaching staff and university administrations with operational efficiency, stronger context, and institutional transparency to support and bolster a team’s decision-making process in the new NIL and transfer portal era. Penn State and Boston College are some of the first programs to adopt The Football Evaluations and Advisory Service.

As schools allocate millions of dollars to roster construction through NIL opportunities and revenue-sharing models, many programs are seeking more structured processes for evaluating and valuing players. The new Football Evaluations and Advisory Service provides NFL-style independent player evaluations, roster analysis, and valuation guidance for programs.

“College athletics has entered a period where roster management requires the same level of discipline and strategy that exists in professional sports,” Nejmeh said. “College programs are now operating in a professional-style roster environment where roster budgets, transfer portal movement, and constant recruitment pressure require staff to make personnel decisions with limited time and resources. Our service brings NFL personnel expertise into the college environment and gives programs an additional layer of insight as they build and retain competitive rosters.”

The service focuses on three core areas:

Internal roster audits, which provide objective analysis of current personnel and long-term roster outlook.

Transfer portal evaluation boards, which identify and assess players who best fit a program’s system and needs.

Player valuation guidance, which helps schools determine appropriate NIL market value and avoid overpaying or undervaluing talent.





“The transfer portal moves at a pace where you need trusted evaluations and quick information,” said Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien. “The Accelerate Sports Ventures' Football Evaluations Service provided exactly that for us. The expert breakdown and insights of available athletes helped our staff move faster, make more informed decisions, and focus on the players that best fit our program and needs.”

Rather than providing generic rankings or broad player lists that are often seen in media, Accelerate’s evaluations are customized to each program’s system, roster composition, and recruiting priorities. Programs receive tailored reports, ongoing advisory support, and early insights that allow coaching staffs and front offices to prepare for the upcoming transfer portal window well in advance.

“We built Accelerate Sports Ventures to help college programs solve the biggest challenges they face in a rapidly changing environment. Adding the Football Evaluations and Advisory Service is a natural progression for our company,” said Doug Fillis , CEO of Accelerate Sports Ventures. “Football programs across the country are spending tens of millions of dollars on their rosters, and these decisions can't be made lightly. Our service provides a strategic and intentional focus, which is lacking in the market, to ensure these massive monetary commitments to players both benefit the team and the university at large.”

Accelerate’s Football Evaluations and Advisory Service builds on the firm’s broader work advising athletic departments on NIL strategy, revenue generation, and program innovation.

For more information visit: https://www.acceleratesportsventures.com/ .

ABOUT ACCELERATE SPORTS VENTURES

Accelerate Sports Ventures is one of the leading NIL strategy, revenue generation, and innovation advisory firms for colleges and high schools. Accelerate works directly with premier collegiate brands like Penn State, Boston College, University of Utah and NC State, the MAAC Conference, and nearly 100 junior colleges and 200 high schools across the country to provide strategy and advice on executing the most complex issues involving NIL, revenue sharing infrastructure, revenue generation, and strategic and corporate partnerships.

Media Contact:

Sterling Randle

Digital Sport by Hot Paper Lantern

srandle@hotpaperlantern.com