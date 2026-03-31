Medela Voted #1 Most Trusted Breast Pump Brand in the U.S., Canada, and UK for 2026; Pump In Style® Pro Named Best New Product

Baar, Switzerland, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 breast pump brand used in hospitals1, today announced it has been recognized with two major honors. The company was named the #1 Most Trusted Breast Pump brand in the United States2 and Canada3 for 2026 by the BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards, marking its eighth consecutive year earning the top spot in both countries. In addition, Medela’s new Pump In Style® Pro was honored as Best Breast Milk Pump in BrandSpark International and Newsweek's Best New Product Awards™.4 The company was also recognized as the most trusted Breast Pump brand in the United Kingdom5 for the fourth year, reinforcing its global reputation for quality, performance, and reliability.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards is a premier annual program based on consumer votes that measures brand trust across a wide range of industries. This year’s U.S. awards are based on a national consumer survey of 35,215 U.S. shoppers, representing more than 182,000 brand evaluations across 359 categories. Medela’s eighth consecutive win underscores the brand’s enduring leadership in the breast pump category and its continued ability to earn consumer trust year after year.

Medela's Next Generation Pump In Style® Pro earned the Best Breast Milk Pump distinction in Newsweek and BrandSpark's Best New Product Awards™, a program based on votes from more than 10,000 American consumers who evaluated new product launches across 112 categories, recognizing products that shoppers have purchased, tried, and loved. Designed with enhanced performance, comfort, and ease of use, Pump In Style® Pro reflects the same standards of excellence that have long defined Medela's portfolio, while pushing the brand's innovation forward in response to real consumer needs.

"Receiving these two honors is deeply meaningful and reflects everything Medela stands for: the trust families place in us and our commitment to continue earning it through meaningful innovation," said Thomas Golüecke, CEO. "For eight consecutive years, parents have voted that Medela is the brand they rely on. This is a true honor and testament to the deep relationsships we have built with families and healthcare professionals by listening to them, advancing evidence-based research, and transforming those insights into innovations that truly meet their needs. Seeing Pump In Style® Pro recognized as the best new product in its category affirms that we are truly listening to our community and that our dedication to turning science into care continues to resonate with the families who count on us."

Together, these honors paint a complete picture of Medela's leadership in breast pump technology: a brand that has spent decades earning consumer confidence, and one that continues to innovate with purpose. By combining hospital-grade expertise, rigorous research, and mom-informed design, Medela remains the brand families can trust at every stage of their feeding journey.

For more information about Medela’s award-winning product portfolio, visit medela.com.

For more information about the award programs, how winners are determined, and the full lists of winners, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and www.BestNewProductAwards.com.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

(2) Voted most trusted Breast Pump brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, 2019 to 2026.

(3) Voted most trusted Breast Pump brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study, 2019 to 2026.

(4) *Rated the Best New Product for Breast Milk Pump by Americans in a 2026 BrandSpark® survey.

(5) Voted most trusted Breast Pump brand by UK shoppers based on the 2026 BrandSpark® UK Trust Study, 2022 and 2024 (in a tie), 2025, 2026.