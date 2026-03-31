Bottomline Enhances Paymode for Digital Banking to Help Banks Reduce Check Fraud

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today introduced a new capability within Paymode for Digital Banking designed to help banks identify businesses that rely heavily on paper checks and guide them toward safer and more efficient digital payment alternatives.

Paymode for Digital Banking connects banks using Bottomline’s commercial digital banking platform to the Paymode business payments network, enabling corporate customers to send vendor payments electronically without leaving their existing banking environment. The latest enhancement builds on that integration by helping banks identify check-heavy payment behavior and present businesses with a straightforward path to transition those payments to digital rails.

While check usage is declining steadily, the Association for Financial Professionals’ 2025 Digital Payments Survey reports that over a quarter (26%) of US B2B payments are still made by check. Separately, the AFP’s 2025 Payments Fraud and Control Survey found that 63% of organizations (regardless of payment mix) had experienced check fraud in the past year, making checks the payment method most frequently targeted by fraudsters, exposing both banks and corporates to higher fraud risk and operational inefficiencies.

The new capability analyzes payment history within the digital banking platform to identify customers with heavy check usage. It introduces an in-app path to begin sending those payments through the Paymode network. Once enrolled, businesses can move payments to Premium ACH, a secure electronic payment method available through the Paymode network. Customers benefit from validated vendor information and consolidated remittance data, while also providing the opportunity for eligible payers to earn rebates on payment spend.

“Banks have spent years trying to reduce check usage because of the fraud risk, but it’s hard to change behavior when payments happen the same way they always have,” said Jessica Cheney, VP of Banking Solutions and Growth at Bottomline. “By surfacing check-heavy payment activity directly in the digital banking workflow, banks can finally bring that conversation into the moment a payment is being made and guide customers toward more secure digital alternatives.”

The enhancement reflects a broader industry shift to move fraud prevention upstream in the payment process. By identifying check-heavy payment behavior and presenting digital alternatives within the same interface, banks can help customers modernize payment processes without requiring them to adopt new systems or workflows.

The capability also expands access to the Paymode network to a wider set of businesses. By embedding enrollment directly into digital banking platforms, banks can now introduce Paymode to small and mid-sized businesses that may not have previously participated in such programs. For vendors receiving payments through the network, the model provides faster payment delivery, consolidated remittance details, and verified account information, helping reduce reconciliation delays and payment uncertainty.

Paymode is Bottomline’s two-sided business payments network connecting payers and vendors to automate business payments and reduce manual processes. The network currently includes more than 600,000 businesses and processes hundreds of billions of dollars in payments annually.

Paymode for Digital Banking is available today within Bottomline’s Digital Banking platform and can be enabled through standard implementation and configuration processes.

This announcement also follows Bottomline’s recent win in the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, where Paymode for Digital Banking was recognized for its B2B Payments Innovation, reflecting growing momentum behind helping banks reduce check fraud and move payments to safer digital rails.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.