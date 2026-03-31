SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProGEO.ai, a data-driven generative engine optimization (GEO) agency, today announced the publication of “Signaling the Shift to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO),” an original research report that measures Fortune 500 adoption rates of llms.txt, JSON-LD, and AI directives in robots.txt – three signals closely associated with GEO maturity.
According to Gartner®, “Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and their teams need to adjust their web content strategy to adapt to search engine’s evolving algorithms and appear in GenAI-powered search results.”
Marketing leaders are asking, “how do we maintain brand visibility as AI-generated responses replace search results?”
Original research by ProGEO.ai addresses what this means and why this matters for three technical signals closely associated with GEO adoption: llms.txt, JSON-LD, and AI directives in robots.txt.
Key findings from “Signaling the Shift to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)” include:
- 92.8% of the Fortune 500 have implemented robots.txt, but only 11% have named an AI user agent – A 30-year-old standard for managing web crawler permissions has been widely adopted by the Fortune 500, but shows limited application for AI systems.
- 53.8% of the Fortune 500 have implemented JSON-LD, but only 47.6% of those companies have page-specific implementations – A 15-year-old standard for declaring structured data has been adopted by the majority of the Fortune 500, but only about one-quarter of the Fortune 500 demonstrate sophisticated use.
- 7.4% of the Fortune 500 have implemented llms.txt – A specification created in 2024 has been implemented by early adopters of GEO.
“ProGEO.ai observed that the Fortune 500 adoption rates for robots.txt, JSON-LD, and llms.txt mapped to Rogers’ ‘Diffusion of Innovations’ curve, demonstrating a full spectrum of technical marketing maturity,” said Clinton Karr, CMO, ProGEO.ai. “Early adopters of llms.txt in the Fortune 500 are signaling their experimentation with generative engine optimization.”
Read: “Signaling the Shift to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)” – Fortune 500 adoption rates of llms.txt, JSON-LD, and AI directives in robots.txt.
Learn More: How do you gain visibility in GenAI? – The Brand Reality Engine by ProGEO.ai.
Source: ProGEO.ai Press Release, ProGEO.ai research finds 7.4% of the Fortune 500 have implemented llms.txt, March 31, 2026.
Source: Gartner Press Release, Marketing Leaders Must Adjust Web Content to Succeed with GenAI-Powered Search, April 16, 2025.
GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
About ProGEO.ai
ProGEO.ai is a data-driven generative engine optimization (GEO) agency. The Brand Reality Engine – corporate communications, content marketing, SEO, and GEO – drives visibility in ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other GenAI platforms. Visit ProGEO.ai for original GEO research.