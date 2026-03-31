SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProGEO.ai , a data-driven generative engine optimization (GEO) agency, today announced the publication of “ Signaling the Shift to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) ,” an original research report that measures Fortune 500 adoption rates of llms.txt, JSON-LD, and AI directives in robots.txt – three signals closely associated with GEO maturity.

According to Gartner®, “Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and their teams need to adjust their web content strategy to adapt to search engine’s evolving algorithms and appear in GenAI-powered search results.”

Marketing leaders are asking, “how do we maintain brand visibility as AI-generated responses replace search results?”

Original research by ProGEO.ai addresses what this means and why this matters for three technical signals closely associated with GEO adoption: llms.txt, JSON-LD, and AI directives in robots.txt.

Key findings from “Signaling the Shift to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)” include:

92.8% of the Fortune 500 have implemented robots.txt, but only 11% have named an AI user agent – A 30-year-old standard for managing web crawler permissions has been widely adopted by the Fortune 500, but shows limited application for AI systems.

– A 30-year-old standard for managing web crawler permissions has been widely adopted by the Fortune 500, but shows limited application for AI systems. 53.8% of the Fortune 500 have implemented JSON-LD, but only 47.6% of those companies have page-specific implementations – A 15-year-old standard for declaring structured data has been adopted by the majority of the Fortune 500, but only about one-quarter of the Fortune 500 demonstrate sophisticated use.

– A 15-year-old standard for declaring structured data has been adopted by the majority of the Fortune 500, but only about one-quarter of the Fortune 500 demonstrate sophisticated use. 7.4% of the Fortune 500 have implemented llms.txt – A specification created in 2024 has been implemented by early adopters of GEO.





“ProGEO.ai observed that the Fortune 500 adoption rates for robots.txt, JSON-LD, and llms.txt mapped to Rogers’ ‘Diffusion of Innovations’ curve, demonstrating a full spectrum of technical marketing maturity,” said Clinton Karr, CMO, ProGEO.ai. “Early adopters of llms.txt in the Fortune 500 are signaling their experimentation with generative engine optimization.”

Read: “ Signaling the Shift to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) ” – Fortune 500 adoption rates of llms.txt, JSON-LD, and AI directives in robots.txt.

Learn More: How do you gain visibility in GenAI? – The Brand Reality Engine by ProGEO.ai.

Source: ProGEO.ai Press Release, ProGEO.ai research finds 7.4% of the Fortune 500 have implemented llms.txt , March 31, 2026.

Source: Gartner Press Release, Marketing Leaders Must Adjust Web Content to Succeed with GenAI-Powered Search , April 16, 2025.

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