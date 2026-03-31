Mike Tyson and TerrAscend Expand TYSON 2.0 Footprint into Pennsylvania and Maryland

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the official launch of TYSON 2.0 products in Pennsylvania and Maryland. This expansion marks the latest milestone in TerrAscend’s exclusive partnership with the legendary heavyweight champion’s premier cannabis brand.

The Knockout Lineup

The initial rollout features a curated selection of premium flower and high-potency vapes, available through TerrAscend’s Apothecarium dispensaries and third-party wholesale partners:

Pennsylvania: Launching with 3.5g and 28g premium flower jars alongside live resin disposable vapes.

Launching with 3.5g and 28g premium flower jars alongside live resin disposable vapes. Maryland: Debuting with 3.5g and 14g flower SKUs and distillate vapes, with a wider variety of product formats slated for release throughout 2026.





Executive Commentary

"Bringing the TYSON 2.0 experience to Pennsylvania and Maryland is something I have been wanting to do for some time," said Mike Tyson, co-founder of the brand. "This brand is a reflection of my personal journey with cannabis, and partnering with TerrAscend allows us to ensure every consumer and patient gets the quality and intensity they deserve."

Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend, noted the significance of the expansion: "Mike brings an unmatched level of energy and focus to the industry. Following our success in other markets, we are proud to leverage our cultivation and retail footprint to bring this iconic brand to patients and consumers across PA and MD."

Availability

TYSON 2.0 products are now in stock at all Apothecarium locations and select partner dispensaries across both states.

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About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe,” “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “look forward to”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s expectation of future availability of funds under the uncommitted term loan; and the Company’s growth prospects in new and existing markets. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2025.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.