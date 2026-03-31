Thaler Defense Systems Announces CEO Transition and Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

SPRINGBORO, Ohio, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thaler Defense Systems, a leading precision manufacturer supporting critical aerospace and defense programs, today announced a planned leadership transition as part of its long-term succession strategy, alongside continued investment in operational expansion to meet accelerating defense demand.

Effective April 1, 2026, Dennis Hutton will transition from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to serve as Executive Vice President and Vice Chair of Thaler Defense Systems. In this capacity, Mr. Hutton will continue to support the company’s strategic direction, customer engagement, and long-term growth initiatives.

Succeeding him as President and Chief Executive Officer is Brian Westerfield, who has served as Chief Operating Officer since July 2024. This transition reflects the successful execution of a structured succession plan initiated in 2024 and ensures continuity of leadership as Thaler continues to scale operations in support of increasing demand across missile defense, space, and advanced aerospace programs.

Leadership Continuity and Strategic Growth

During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Hutton has led Thaler through a period of significant transformation, strengthening its operational foundation and positioning the company for sustained growth under its “Customer, Competitiveness, Culture” strategy.

“Leading Thaler Defense Systems has been an honor,” said Dennis Hutton. “I am proud of the progress we have made and confident that Brian is the right leader to guide the company through its next phase of growth and value creation.”

Mr. Westerfield brings deep operational expertise and a proven track record of execution. As COO, he has played a pivotal role in scaling manufacturing capacity, enhancing operational performance, and aligning the organization to meet the evolving needs of defense customers.

“Thaler is uniquely positioned within the defense industrial base,” said Brian Westerfield. “We will continue to invest in our people, capabilities, and infrastructure to deliver high-quality, mission-critical components while driving value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

Ownership Perspective and Investment Strategy

Ron Yokubison, Partner at Cognitive Capital Partners (CCP), emphasized the importance of both leadership continuity and sustained investment:

“This leadership transition reflects the disciplined succession planning and execution we expect across our portfolio. Brian has demonstrated exceptional operational leadership, and we have full confidence in his ability to scale the business. At the same time, Thaler’s continued investment in facilities, equipment, and workforce development underscores its critical role in strengthening the defense industrial base and supporting long-term program demand.”

Expansion of Executive Leadership Team and Operations

In conjunction with the CEO transition, Thaler Defense Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Dunlap as Vice President of Operations, joining the executive leadership team.

Mr. Dunlap will be responsible for overseeing manufacturing operations, production scalability, and continuous improvement initiatives across the organization. His leadership will be instrumental as Thaler executes on its next phase of growth.

“Nick’s addition to our executive team strengthens our operational leadership at a critical time,” added Westerfield. “His experience and focus on execution will be key as we continue to scale efficiently and deliver for our customers.”

Commitment to Customers and the Warfighter

Thaler Defense Systems remains committed to supporting its customers and the U.S. Department of Defense by delivering high-performance manufacturing solutions that enable mission success.

As part of this transition, Mr. Westerfield will engage directly with customers and partners to share his vision for the company and reinforce Thaler’s commitment to collaboration, capacity expansion, and long-term program execution.

About Thaler Defense Systems

Thaler Defense Systems is a precision manufacturing company specializing in complex components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications. The company supports critical national security programs with advanced machining, fabrication, and inspection capabilities, delivering high-quality solutions to leading defense contractors and government partners.

Media Contact

Chris Grapsas

Vice President, Business Development

Thaler Defense Systems

chris.grapsas@thalerdefense.com

(937) 556-0637

www.thalerdefense.com