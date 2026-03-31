NextNRG to Launch the EzShop, Powered by Gopuff, to Deliver Both Fuel & Groceries Directly to Customers

MIAMI, FL , March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced the launch of EzShop within its EzFill mobile fueling platform, a new shopping experience powered by Gopuff, a leader in instant commerce. Through EzShop, customers can order from more than 5,000 everyday essentials alongside their fuel delivery, all from a single app.

Launching in select EzFill markets in Q2 2026, EzShop will give customers the ability to shop more than 5,000 affordably priced everyday essentials, including groceries, snacks, beverages, household items, and OTC medications, and automotive basics like washer fluid and motor oil, with all orders fulfilled by Gopuff in as fast as 15 minutes. With EzShop, customers can have their weekly essentials and fuel-up delivered without ever leaving home, modernizing the traditional gas station pit stop while saving time. For NextNRG, the partnership expands its platform beyond fueling, creating a new revenue stream that leverages its existing delivery infrastructure.

This eCommerce integration enables EzFill to leverage Gopuff's technology, assortment and nationwide fulfillment network, to bring customers access to a new shopping experience without meaningful capital expenditure.

“This partnership marks a fundamental evolution of the EzFill business model,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “We are transforming from a mobile fueling service into a digital commerce platform where energy and convenience converge. By partnering with Gopuff we’re creating a scalable model that generates incremental revenue per delivery while deepening customer relationships.”

“Gopuff seeks to deliver customers an unmatched experience by providing fast delivery, unmatched order accuracy, and a relevant assortment of more than 5,000 products,” said Alberto Menolascina, Gopuff’s Senior Vice President of New Business. “This integration with EzFill will help more customers save time by enabling them to accomplish two weekly tasks with a few clicks.”

The Gopuff integration is expected to launch in select EzFill markets in Q2 2026, followed by planned expansion to additional markets through year-end.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.



Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

