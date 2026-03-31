Wildfire Smoke is Coming; Millions of Canadian Lungs Aren’t Ready

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is entering another wildfire season -- and for millions of Canadians living with lung disease, the danger often begins before the smoke is even visible.

The record-breaking 2023 wildfire season burned more than 18 million hectares, sending smoke across continents and exposing hundreds of millions of people to unhealthy air. For the more than five million Canadians living with respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), those smoky days carried serious consequences.

The Lung Health Foundation (LHF), Canada’s largest charity dedicated to lung health says the biggest mistake people make is waiting until smoke arrives before acting.

“Wildfire smoke can trigger breathing emergencies very quickly,” says Dr. Vaibhav Gupta, thoracic surgeon and Chief Medical Advisor for LHF. “By the time people smell smoke or see hazy skies, harmful particles are already circulating in the air. For someone living with asthma, COPD, or other chronic respiratory conditions, that delay can mean the difference between managing symptoms at home or ending up in the emergency department.”

With wildfire seasons growing longer and more intense, LHF is urging Canadians with lung disease to prepare now before wildfire smoke begins affecting air quality across the country.

Wildfire Smoke Is Already Driving Respiratory Emergencies

Wildfire smoke does not stay close to the flames.

During Canada’s historic 2023 wildfire season, smoke travelled across North America and even reached Europe. Canadians experienced nearly a month of smoke-affected air quality on average, exposing millions to prolonged periods of unhealthy air.

For people living with lung disease, those smoky days can trigger serious breathing complications.

Research examining two major wildfire smoke events in Ontario in June 2023 documented significant spikes in respiratory emergencies across the province.

During wildfire smoke episodes:

Asthma-related emergency department visits increased by up to 23.6%

Hospital visits among children with asthma rose by as much as 40%

Adult asthma-related visits increased by 48%

Respiratory impacts lasted up to five days after exposure

Emergency visits remained elevated for nearly a week



Health researchers now consider wildfire smoke one of the fastest-growing environmental threats to respiratory health worldwide, placing increasing pressure on both patients and healthcare systems.

For people already living with lung disease, the effects can be immediate.

“When the air quality drops, you feel it right away,” says Scott Bailey, who lives with COPD. “Things most people take for granted -- walking outside or running errands -- suddenly become difficult.”

Monitoring Smoke Risk Before Symptoms Start

Health experts say monitoring air quality is one of the most important ways people with lung disease can protect themselves.

Canada’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) tool provides real-time information about pollution levels, with a comprehensive guide that explains the health risks they pose.

But knowing the number isn’t enough, says Dr. Gupta.

“Air quality alerts are helpful, but people living with lung disease also need to factor in a personal action plan,” he explains. “If the air suddenly worsens, they should already know what steps to take.”

Prepare Before the Smoke Arrives

LHF recommends that Canadians with asthma, COPD and other lung conditions take these simple steps before wildfire season intensifies:

Review and update their Asthma or COPD Action Plan with their primary care provider or lung care specialist

with their primary care provider or lung care specialist Ensure medications are current and easy to access

Confirm inhalers are being used correctly

Monitor the Government of Canada’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) tool

Speak with their healthcare provider about wildfire smoke risks



“We prepare communities for wildfires,” says Dr. Gupta. “But we also need to prepare people for the breathing crisis wildfire smoke can create.”

With wildfire seasons becoming longer and more severe, the Lung Health Foundation says education and preparation are now essential tools for protecting lung health in Canada. One-on-one advice from a Certified Respiratory Educator can be accessed through the organization’s Community Navigator at patientsupport@lunghealth.ca.

More information and wildfire preparation tips are available at: https://lunghealth.ca/wildfires/

About Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation, formerly the Ontario Lung Association, has been working to improve the lung health of Canadians for more than 100 years. As the national leader in lung health, the organization supports and empowers individuals living with lung disease through community programs, research, education, and advocacy. Its work helps build a healthier future for Canadians affected by lung conditions and their caregivers.

Follow LHF on social media: Instagram: @lunghealthfoundation; Facebook: lunghealthfoundation/; X (formerly Twitter): @LungHealthFdn.

For further information or to arrange interviews with Dr. Vaibhav Gupta or patient with lived experience Scott Bailey:

CONTACT:

Rob Bailey

Email: rbailey@brandstandpr.com

Phone: 201-819-1134

OR

Margo Rapport

Email: margo@margorapport.com

Phone: 416-895-5672