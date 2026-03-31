Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Expands Access to Life-Saving Stroke and Neurology Care Through New Digital Healthcare Partnership

Natchitoches, La., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center (NRMC) today announced a digital healthcare partnership with TeleSpecialists, a physician-owned teleneurology and telepsychiatry provider. Through the partnership, NRMC launches three new neurology services: TeleStroke, TeleNeuroHospitalist, and TeleEEG. Patients and families across Natchitoches, Grant, Winn, Red River, and Sabine parishes who previously had to travel for stroke or neurological treatment can now receive that care at NRMC.

NRMC has grown significantly over the past 12 years, from roughly 75,000 patient encounters annually to more than 225,000 today. The 96-bed facility serves as the primary hospital for the rural communities of approximately 100,000 residents. Prior to this partnership, NRMC had no on-site neurologists, meaning patients experiencing serious neurological events had to be transferred to another facility. The new partnership with TeleSpecialists elevates NRMC to the next level in patient care.

“Expanding our telemedicine services marks a significant step in improving access to specialized neurological care for both our patients and the communities we serve,” said Sarah LaCour, Chief Nursing Officer. “Through collaboration with trusted partners, such as TeleSpecialists, we are enhancing the depth and reach of our services and providing greater access to high-quality care. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to innovation, excellence, and meeting the evolving healthcare needs of those we serve.”

Through TeleStroke, a board-certified stroke specialist joins the care team virtually at the patient’s bedside within three minutes of arrival to provide time-sensitive treatment, any time of day or night. The TeleNeuroHospitalist program ensures patients admitted for neurological conditions have a specialist guiding their care throughout their hospital stay, without the need for transfer. With TeleEEG, specialists review brain activity for patients experiencing seizures or sudden changes in condition, giving the care team the clinical information needed to make timely decisions.

"Rural communities deserve the same standard of neurological care as any major medical center. Our partnership with NRMC means that when a patient in the greater Natchitoches region shows signs of a stroke, a specialist is there within minutes. Geography should never determine the quality of someone's care," said Stephanie Casale, MSN, RN, CPAHA, Quality Program Specialist, TeleSpecialists.

Building on this foundation, NRMC also plans to launch TeleSpecialists’ Outpatient Neurology program in the coming months. The addition of this scheduled follow-up care will allow patients to move from emergency care through recovery without leaving the greater Natchitoches region.

ABOUT NATCHITOCHES REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

One of the largest rural health systems in Louisiana, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center provides access to care for more than 100,000 patients in the 5-parish region. The 216-bed healthcare system has over 1,000 Associates and more than 100 active and consulting physicians on its medical staff. The system is comprised of the 96-bed acute care facility and is home to the NRMC EMS services and training center; NRMC Cancer Center with medical oncology, hematology, and radiation oncology; a nationally acclaimed award-winning Wound Center; NSU Sports Medicine; Breast Center; Behavioral Health Services in partnership with Compass Health; Ambulatory Treatment Center; the Courtyard of Natchitoches, a skilled long-term care facility; Pain Institute; retail pharmacy; Sleep Center; NRMC Imaging Center; and the NRMC network of clinics including Regional Cardiology; OB/GYN Associates; Walk-in and Primary Care; Pulmonology Associates; Urology Associates; Orthopedic Associates; General Surgery Associates; Medicine Associates; and North Natchitoches Medical Clinic. The NRMC Foundation helps support the hospital’s mission through its generous donors and signature events including the Great Gatsby Experience, Halloween Golf Classic, and Steel Magnolia Run.

ABOUT TELESPECIALISTS

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, we have delivered comprehensive teleneurology and telepsychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Our board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit www.tstelemed.com.

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