AerSale® Supports Central Asia Cargo Growth with Boeing 757 Freighter Lease to Stratos Freight

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) (the “Company”), a leading global provider of aviation aftermarket products and services, announced the lease of a Boeing 757-200 Precision Converted Freighter (PCF) aircraft to Stratos Freight, an emerging all-cargo airline based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Stratos Freight is strategically positioned at the intersection of Asia and Europe, operating along key trade routes connecting China, the Middle East, and Europe. The addition of the Boeing 757-200PCF enhances the airline’s medium-widebody freighter fleet and supports its growing scheduled and charter cargo operations throughout Central Asia and beyond.

“The Boeing 757 freighter continues to be a highly versatile and efficient platform for regional cargo operations,” said Craig Wright, AerSale’s Senior Vice President and Head of Asset Management. “We are pleased to partner with Stratos Freight as they expand their network and strengthen their position in a rapidly growing logistics market. This lease reflects AerSale’s ability to deliver tailored asset solutions that meet the evolving needs of cargo operators worldwide.”

The Boeing 757-200PCF offers a unique combination of payload capability, range, and operating economics, making it well-suited for express and regional cargo missions. Its deployment with Stratos Freight is expected to enhance connectivity across high-demand trade lanes where efficiency and reliability are critical.

“We are excited to welcome the Boeing 757-200PCF into our fleet,” said Captain Mukhtar T. Khaitov, CEO of Stratos Freight. “This aircraft will play a key role in expanding our operational capabilities and supporting our mission to deliver efficient, reliable cargo solutions across Central Asia and key international markets.”

This transaction underscores AerSale’s integrated business model, leveraging its expertise in aircraft leasing, freighter conversions, and asset management to deliver value-driven solutions to airline partners globally.

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and AerAware™ Enhanced Flight Vision System).

About Stratos Freight

Stratos Freight is all-cargo airline based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia and Europe. They specialize in high-efficiency airfreight services, offering scheduled and charter operations across major logistics routes connecting China, the Middle East, and Europe.

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AerSale: Jackie Carlon

Telephone: (305) 764-3200

Email: media.relations@aersale.com

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AerSale: InvestorRelations@aersale.com

Source: AerSale Corporation

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/556dbcd5-abb3-4f31-a639-4b7b8fd98208